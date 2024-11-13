Medical Spa Show 2025 Early-bird General Registration Is Open Through December 16

Early-bird registration for Medical Spa Show 2025, presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), is open to all medical aesthetics professionals through December 16. The Medical Spa Show (MSS) is the premier trade show for medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics, and it will take place from April 10 – 13, 2025, at Wynn Las Vegas.

"MSS is where the med spa industry finds its true community—a place created just for those who understand and drive this field forward," says Alex Thiersch, JD, CEO and co-founder of AmSpa. "It's not simply a conference—it's an immersive experience that brings together medical professionals and business owners who share a unique bond over what it means to be part of the med spa world. MSS is where real relationships are built, where collaboration thrives, and where everyone—from seasoned leaders to those just starting out—finds support and inspiration. This is a space where ideas spark, insights are shared openly, and you're surrounded by people who genuinely want to lift each other up and shape the future of medical aesthetics together. For anyone who has yet to experience MSS, I can't wait for you to see it firsthand—you'll feel the difference."

After pre-show education on Thursday, April 10, the show proper will kick off on Friday, April 11, with a fabulous general session featuring a keynote by author and TikToker Kyle Scheele, who has been called "the patron saint of crazy ideas." Whether he's having a Viking funeral for the regrets of 21,000 people, hosting the world's first fake marathon or gaining a million TikTok followers in just 25 hours, Scheele is always on the lookout for crazy ideas that produce wildly outsized outcomes. Over the last decade, his projects have been featured by outlets such as Fast Company, WIRED, The Washington Post, Yahoo!, BuzzFeed, UpWorthy, Goalcast and more. His videos have been viewed more than 250 million times, and he has spoken to hundreds of thousands of audience members across the United States. More than anything, Scheele hopes his story can inspire others to chase their own crazy ideas and become the people they were meant to be.

Medical Spa Show 2025 features up to seven concurrent educational tracks offering a variety of seminars and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments. These tracks include:

Strategic Leadership and Effective Management Practices;

Business Performance Dashboard: Financials and KPIs;

The Legal Playbook: Best Practices and Beyond;

Clinical Innovations I: Bridging Theory and Practice;

Clinical Innovations II: Bridging Theory and Practice;

Biohacking Beauty;

Marketing Mastery: Strategies for Success;

Inclusive Beauty: Embracing Diversity and Equity in Medical Spas;

Aesthetic Industry Game-Changers;

Exploring the Essentials of Functional Wellness; and

Risk and Regulation: A Compliance Guide.

"We are so thrilled to be offering some groundbreaking educational opportunities at Medical Spa Show 2025," says AmSpa President and CSO, Cathy Christensen, "MSS features the best faculty in the industry, including the incredible, hilarious, insightful Kyle Scheele as our keynote speaker, as well as the Biohacking Beauty track, curated by Dr. Kay Durairaj. We are also offering some exciting new workshops on Sunday, all without an upcharge, teaching on topics such as compensation and front desk skills and providing a stage for some important conversations and fun competitions with the top clinicians in the industry. Bring your whole team and plan to stay through lunch on Sunday: MSS 25 is going to be an unforgettable, incredibly valuable experience."

Medical Spa Show 2025 will also feature more than 140 brands exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, as well as two tracks of sponsored education and numerous sponsored Lunch and Learns and Wake Up and Learns, where attendees have the opportunity to go into detail about solutions that brands are offering.

Of course, Medical Spa Show 2025 will also feature numerous social events and parties, including a fun and informative Members-only reception on Thursday and a spectacular Carnaval-themed Opening Night Party at the luxurious XS Nightclub on Friday.

"MSS is a space where med spa owners, NPs, PAs, MDs and every other player in this industry can share experiences, exchange insights and form connections that last well beyond the weekend," says Thiersch. "Unlike other shows, MSS isn't an extension of another field—it is the med spa industry's heart, gathering with a singular mission: to uplift and advance what we do. The relationships you build here, the knowledge you gain and the excitement you feel are like nothing else in aesthetics or health care. If you're new to MSS, you're about to discover a community that isn't just about business—it's about people, passion and a commitment to making our industry stronger, together."

AmSpa Members can visit https://www.medicalspashow.com/registration-informationn to register today. During the early-bird period, registration for AmSpa Plus and Basic Members costs $899; Plus Members can register additional team members for $849 each for one to three and $829 each for four or more, while Basic Members can register additional team members for $949 each for one to three and $929 each for four or more. Non-members can register for $1440 and register additional team members for $1,400 each for one to three and $1,360 for four more. These prices expire at 11:59 p.m. PST on December 16.

If you are not an AmSpa Member and you wish to receive preferred member pricing and countless other benefits, join AmSpa today at https://americanmedspa.org/why-amspa

