Medical Spa Show 2025 Features Legends, Leaders and Innovators in Medical Aesthetics

"Medical Spa Show is an event that has been built to provide the highest level of industry business and clinical education taught by the best in the industry, and every year, our faculty list gets bigger and better," says AmSpa President and CSO, Cathy Christensen.

Some of the industry luminaries who will be appearing at Medical Spa Show 2025 include:

Kyle Scheele (Keynote Speaker): Kyle Scheele has been called "the patron saint of crazy ideas." Whether he's having a Viking funeral for the regrets of 21,000 people, hosting the world's first fake marathon or gaining a million TikTok followers in just 25 hours, Scheele is always on the lookout for crazy ideas that produce wildly outsized outcomes. Over the last decade, his projects have been featured by outlets such as Fast Company, WIRED, The Washington Post, Yahoo!, BuzzFeed, UpWorthy, Goalcast and more. His videos have been viewed more than 250 million times, and he has spoken to hundreds of thousands of audience members across the United States . More than anything, Scheele hopes his story can inspire others to chase their own crazy ideas and become the people they were meant to be.

Shino Bay Aguilera, DO: Shino Bay Aguilera, DO, is a world-renowned, award-winning cosmetic dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon and cosmetic laser expert, and is dual board-certified with a fellowship in dermatology from the American College of Osteopathic Dermatology and the American Academy of Dermatology. With more than 17 years of experience and ongoing advanced training in lasers and aesthetics, he is a clinical researcher, publisher, former chief medical director and current assistant professor of the dermatology residence program at NOVA University, assistant professor of dermatology at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Suncoast University and Universidad del Rosario, Bogota, Colombia. Dr. Aguilera is also a volunteer assistant professor of dermatology for the University of Miami and was appointed chief resident physician for both of his three-year residency programs. As a medical aesthetic resource, Dr. Aguilera contributes to several media outlets, including New Beauty Magazine, The Aesthetic Guide, MedEsthetics, CBS, NBC, Mega TV, Telemundo and Caracol television, and he has been consecutively awarded the prestigious national "Best Non-Surgical Facial Enhancement" from the Aesthetic Academy. Dr. Aguilera is internationally recognized as an award-winning practitioner of aesthetic dermatology and an industry leader in physician training; however, his true expertise is in understanding individual patients' needs and his artistry in creating natural rejuvenation and a more youthful appearance.

Chris C. Surek, DO, FACS: Christopher Surek, DO, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized facial anatomist. He is an assistant professor of anatomy at Kansas City University and clinical assistant professor of plastic surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is the founder and director of the Academy for Injection Anatomy, and he specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, as well as non-invasive procedures. He is the co-author of Facial Volumization: An Anatomic Approach, an anatomy-based textbook for filler injections. He serves as a key opinion leader for several companies and teaches cadaver-based facial anatomy courses nationally and internationally.

These medical aesthetics all-stars will also be appearing at MSS 2025:

Kacie Avey, RN , CANS

, CANS Sheila Barbarino , MD, FAAO, FAACS, FACS

, MD, FAAO, FAACS, FACS Erika Barry , NP-C

, NP-C George Baxter-Holder , DNP, ARNP, CANS

, DNP, ARNP, CANS Savanna Boda , LE

, LE Connie Brennan , APRN, AGNP-C, CANS

, APRN, AGNP-C, CANS Kim Burke , APN, FNP-C

, APN, FNP-C Kelly Choi , NP

, NP Sara Cole , MSN, AGACNP-BC, CANS

, MSN, AGACNP-BC, CANS Katie Duke , NP-BC

, NP-BC Kay Durairaj , MD, FACS

, MD, FACS Leslie Fletcher , NP-BC

, NP-BC Johnny Franco , MD, FACS

, MD, FACS Gretchen Frieling , MD

, MD Michelle Henry , MD

, MD Kiiyonna Jones, PhD, FNP-C

Julie Bass Kaplan , FNP-BC, CANS

, FNP-BC, CANS Rana Kennelly , AGNP-C, CANS

, AGNP-C, CANS Alexa Nicholls Costa , NP

, NP Alexandra Rogers , NP

, NP Blakelee Paige Smith , MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, NP-C

, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, NP-C Jennifer Pearlman , MD

, MD Morgan Renfro, RN , CANS

, CANS Alexander Rivkin , MD

, MD John Rodriguez

Terri Ross

Misty Shedd , APRN, MSN, CANS

, APRN, MSN, CANS Taylor Siemens , NP-C

, NP-C Limor Weinberg , MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC

, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC Riley Worth , NP

, NP Hermine Warren , DNP, APRN, CANS

"MSS features the best faculty in the industry, including the incredible, hilarious, insightful Kyle Scheele as our keynote speaker, as well as the Biohacking Beauty track, curated by Dr. Kay Durairaj," says Christensen. "Bring your whole team and plan to stay through lunch on Sunday: MSS 25 is going to be an unforgettable, incredibly valuable experience."

Medical Spa Show 2025 will feature up to seven concurrent educational tracks offering a variety of sessions and clinical presentations that are designed to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals improve their businesses, maintain legal compliance and offer exciting new treatments.

AmSpa is also offering the Virtual Education After Party (VEAP), featuring recordings of most of the educational sessions from the live event. This is a perfect solution for people who can't make it to the MSS 2025 live event, as well as for attendees who wish to check out the sessions they missed at the live show.

Additionally, Medical Spa Show 2025 will feature more than 140 brands exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services on the show floor, as well as multiple tracks of sponsored education and numerous sponsored Lunch n' Learns and Wake Up n' Learns, where attendees have the opportunity to go into detail about solutions that brands are offering.

Of course, Medical Spa Show 2025 will also feature numerous social events and parties, including a fun and informative Members-only reception on Thursday and a spectacular Carnaval-themed Opening Night Party at the luxurious XS Nightclub on Friday.

Finally, Sunday has been specially programmed to offer four in-depth, extra-informative interactive sessions, covering front-desk fundamentals, key opinion leader thoughts on hot topics, clinical case studies, sales strategies and key performance indicators. Attendees will also be able to take part in the Academy for Injection Anatomy's acclaimed Live Cadaver Dissection Course on Sunday, for an additional fee.

Learn more about this year's show and register today at http://www.medicalspashow.com.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy for Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Karen Spinelli, AmSpa, 872-246-0300, [email protected], www.americanmedspa.org

SOURCE AmSpa