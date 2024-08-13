Medical Surgeon Writes Christian Devotional Following Sotiris, The Scribe Angel

"When sharing your spiritual growth within a household or loved ones, it creates a dedicated time for followers or non-followers to come together," Ghormley said. "This story is unique, but simple for all ages." Post this

"In the pages, readers will discover a deeper understanding of their faith and the divine purpose that shapes their lives," Ghormley said. "I hope Sotiris' story is not just a tale but a spiritual guide enriched with suggested songs and meditation designed to make the experience feel raw and personal."

Written as a family devotional highlighting God's incomparable love and his sacrifices to provide salvation to his people, Ghormley's devotional can be cherished in quiet time or shared around the family dinner table for generations.

"No Greater Love: An Angelic View of History"

By Tod Ghormley

ISBN: 9781489749772 (softcover); 9781489749789 (hardcover); 9781489749765 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tod Ghormley is an orthopedic surgeon with a lifelong passion to know Jesus and make Him known. He is an evangelist, encourager, short-term missionary, and storytelling teacher of his grandkids. He currently resides Little Rock, Ark. To learn more, please visit http://www.sogreatsalvation.com.

