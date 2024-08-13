Medical Surgeon Writes Christian Devotional Following Sotiris, The Scribe Angel

A surgeon of over 35 years, author Tod Ghormley shares the love story told by an angel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outside of the medical room, author and surgeon Tod Ghormley would teach at churches across the world. In hopes of teaching why God created life and why he came to the Earth to save his people, he shares a fictional tale through the eyes of Sotiris, a scribe angel, who is commissioned to write the story of God and his relationship with every human being from the beginning of time to the end, in his new family devotional, "No Greater Love: An Angelic View of History."
Throughout his story, Sotiris takes readers to places they may have never been before while answering common questions about faith. Additionally, in each chapter, worship songs and meditation exercises that encourage souls and spirits alike to fellowship with God are included.
"In the pages, readers will discover a deeper understanding of their faith and the divine purpose that shapes their lives," Ghormley said. "I hope Sotiris' story is not just a tale but a spiritual guide enriched with suggested songs and meditation designed to make the experience feel raw and personal."
Written as a family devotional highlighting God's incomparable love and his sacrifices to provide salvation to his people, Ghormley's devotional can be cherished in quiet time or shared around the family dinner table for generations.
"When sharing your spiritual growth within a household or loved ones, it creates a dedicated time for followers or non-followers to come together," Ghormley said. "This story is unique, but simple for all ages."
"No Greater Love: An Angelic View of History"
By Tod Ghormley
ISBN: 9781489749772 (softcover); 9781489749789 (hardcover); 9781489749765 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Tod Ghormley is an orthopedic surgeon with a lifelong passion to know Jesus and make Him known. He is an evangelist, encourager, short-term missionary, and storytelling teacher of his grandkids. He currently resides Little Rock, Ark. To learn more, please visit http://www.sogreatsalvation.com.
