Medical Technology Associates acquired Midwest Medical Gas Service, LLC expanding its medical gas service offering in the Midwest

"We are excited to add Midwest Medical Gas Service to the MTA family. Joe and his employees have built an exceptional business that will add significant expertise and deepen our presence in the Midwest market." Post this

Midwest Medical Gas Service will deepen MTA's presence in the Indiana, Ohio and Illinois markets, extending the team's ability to deliver medical gas testing and equipment to healthcare systems. Val Marks, CEO of MTA said, "We are excited to add Midwest Medical Gas Service to the MTA family. Joe and his employees have built an exceptional business that will add significant expertise and deepen our presence in the Midwest market."

Headquartered in Pinellas Park, FL, MTA is one of the largest healthcare testing, inspection, certification, repair and calibration companies in the United States. In addition to providing service on all major medical gas systems, MTA serves as a distributor for leading equipment manufacturers, including Powerex, Amico and TriTech. MTA is also a leading national provider of calibration and controlled environment solutions, including a comprehensive suite of clean room & hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and labs.

Midwest Medical Gas Service provides medical gas services to healthcare centers throughout the Midwest including Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Media Contact

Frank Pipolo, 2 Labs Digital Marketing, 1 7278086661, [email protected], 2 Labs Digital Marketing

SOURCE MTA