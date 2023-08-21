Medical Technology Associates acquires Air Filtration Management Further expands northeast presence.

Medical Technology Associates, LLC ("MTA"), a leader in controlled environment testing and certification, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Air Filtration Management, Inc. ("AFM"). AFM is headquartered in Pennsylvania and has been servicing the technology and life sciences industries since 1988. AFM is MTA's second acquisition in the Northeast market and expands MTA's capabilities in the testing and certification of all types of critical controlled environments.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Technology Associates, LLC ("MTA"), a leader in controlled environment testing and certification, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Air Filtration Management, Inc. ("AFM"). AFM is headquartered in Pennsylvania and has been servicing the technology and life sciences industries since 1988. AFM is MTA's second acquisition in the Northeast market and expands MTA's capabilities in the testing and certification of all types of critical controlled environments.

Founded in 1988 by Mike Wieder, AFM is an independent NEBB Certified firm providing critical controlled environment, cleanroom and laboratory fume hood operational performance evaluation and validation services. "Our relationship with Medical Technology Associates is perfect for our organization both culturally and professionally," said Mike Wieder. "It will provide enhanced value to both our employees and clients. We are excited about the opportunities that MTA brings to AFM, and together to the industry."

Adding AFM to MTA's family of companies deepens our market coverage in the northeast and further extends our expertise in the life sciences industry. AFM also brings additional technical depth given their high-quality team with strong service excellence and expertise in Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations (cGMP). Leveraging MTA's infrastructure and back-office platform, AFM will now have access to robust and flexible software platforms for the benefit of employees and customers. "Together, we will broaden our service offerings, expand our footprint, and leverage technology to drive customer success," said Val Marks, MTA CEO. "It's a real win/win for customers and employees."

Mike is a seasoned leader in the industry with a strong and committed customer and employee following. It was one of the many reasons that MTA was honored and excited to have the AFM team join the MTA family of companies. Mike will remain President of AFM and his team will continue in their roles.

Medical Technology Associates, LLC is a national leader in healthcare compliance testing, inspection, certification, calibration, and equipment. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a wide range of services and equipment for Medical Gas, Environmental Monitoring, Calibration and Controlled Environment services on a national basis. MTA has nearly 40 years of industry experience. Branch offices are in FL, TX, AZ, KS, IN and PA with technicians across the U.S.

Air Filtration Management, Inc has over 35 years of experience in testing and certification in controlled environments. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, AFM specializes in the technology and life sciences industries.

Media Contact

Val Marks, Medical Technology Associates, LLC, 1 727 548-8600, [email protected], www.mtausa.com

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates, LLC