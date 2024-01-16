Medical Technology Associates acquires MicronPA; Expands calibration services capabilities

Medical Technology Associates, LLC ("MTA"), a leader in testing, inspection, certification, and calibration, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MicronPA, a leader in calibration services in the eastern Pennsylvania market.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Technology Associates, LLC ("MTA"), a leader in testing, inspection, certification, and calibration, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MicronPA, a leader in calibration services in the eastern Pennsylvania market. The addition of MicronPA to MTA's Family of Companies strengthens the brand's calibration services offerings and expands our capabilities into additional industries.
MicronPA was founded in 1997 by Avyayam and Rashmi Dave. The company is headquartered in York, PA, and joins Energy Plus, MTA's original calibration acquisition, in the MTA Family of Companies. MicronPA offers gage, dimensional, mechanical, and electronic calibration in addition to dimensional inspection and specialty services. One of the most exciting new additions to their suite of services utilizes the GOM (Zeiss) industrial 3D CT scanner for the measurement of objects with complex geometries in an automated environment.
Avyayam Dave said, "The MTA and MicronPA partnership will provide enhanced value to both our employees and clients as we leverage their automation platform and support functions. We look forward to the synergy that we can deliver together as one cohesive team." Avyayam is retiring from the business and is succeeded by Chuck Fleming, GM MicronPA. The remaining MicronPA team remains unchanged.
Adding MicronPA to MTA's family of companies deepens our market coverage in the northeast and further extends our calibration expertise. They also bring additional technical depth, given their high-quality team with strong service excellence. "Together, we will broaden our service offerings, expand our footprint, and leverage technology to drive customer success," said Val Marks, MTA CEO. "It's a real win/win for customers and employees."
Medical Technology Associates, LLC is a national leader in healthcare compliance testing, inspection, certification, calibration, and equipment. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a wide range of services and equipment for Medical Gas, Environmental Monitoring, Calibration, and Controlled Environment services on a national basis. MTA has nearly 40 years of industry experience. Branch offices are in FL, TX, AZ, KS, IN, and PA, with technicians across the U.S.
MicronPA, Inc. offers a wide range of laboratory calibration services for everything from gages to multimeters and torque wrenches. They are a leader in calibration and certification services in the Pennsylvania area market. Their services are ISO/IEC 17025 and ANSI/NCSLI accredited.
Val Marks, Medical Technology Associates, 1 727-548-8600
