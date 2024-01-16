Medical Technology Associates acquires MicronPA; Expands calibration services capabilities

"Together, we will broaden our service offerings, expand our footprint, and leverage technology to drive customer success," said Val Marks, MTA CEO. "It's a real win/win for customers and employees." Post this

Avyayam Dave said, "The MTA and MicronPA partnership will provide enhanced value to both our employees and clients as we leverage their automation platform and support functions. We look forward to the synergy that we can deliver together as one cohesive team." Avyayam is retiring from the business and is succeeded by Chuck Fleming, GM MicronPA. The remaining MicronPA team remains unchanged.

Adding MicronPA to MTA's family of companies deepens our market coverage in the northeast and further extends our calibration expertise. They also bring additional technical depth, given their high-quality team with strong service excellence. "Together, we will broaden our service offerings, expand our footprint, and leverage technology to drive customer success," said Val Marks, MTA CEO. "It's a real win/win for customers and employees."

Medical Technology Associates, LLC is a national leader in healthcare compliance testing, inspection, certification, calibration, and equipment. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a wide range of services and equipment for Medical Gas, Environmental Monitoring, Calibration, and Controlled Environment services on a national basis. MTA has nearly 40 years of industry experience. Branch offices are in FL, TX, AZ, KS, IN, and PA, with technicians across the U.S.

MicronPA, Inc. offers a wide range of laboratory calibration services for everything from gages to multimeters and torque wrenches. They are a leader in calibration and certification services in the Pennsylvania area market. Their services are ISO/IEC 17025 and ANSI/NCSLI accredited.

Media Contact

Val Marks, Medical Technology Associates, 1 727-548-8600, [email protected], https://www.mtausa.com

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates