Medical Technology Associates Announces Acquisition of Stat Biomedical, LLC, Expanding Biomedical Equipment Services

We are excited to welcome the Stat Biomedical team to the MTA team. Their strong reputation for technical expertise and responsive service aligns well with MTA's commitment to delivering exceptional support to healthcare providers Post this

Troy Richie, president of Stat Biomedical commented, "Joining MTA provides an exciting opportunity for our team and our customers. MTA's national platform and deep technical resources will allow us to continue delivering the high-quality service our customers expect while expanding the reach of our capabilities."

Allan Morris, CEO of MTA, said, "We are excited to welcome the Stat Biomedical team to the MTA team. Their strong reputation for technical expertise and responsive service aligns well with MTA's commitment to delivering exceptional support to healthcare providers." Allan added, "This acquisition strengthens our biomedical capabilities and supports our broader mission of helping healthcare organizations maintain safe, compliant, and reliable environments."

Headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida, MTA is one of the largest healthcare testing, inspection, certification, repair, and calibration companies in the United States. In addition to servicing medical gas systems, MTA provides a comprehensive suite of calibration, biomedical equipment, and controlled environment solutions, including clean room and hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and laboratories.

Stat Biomedical delivers biomedical equipment inspection, calibration, preventative maintenance, and repair services that help healthcare facilities maintain high-performing equipment and meet applicable regulatory and safety standards.

G2 Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to MTA on the transaction.

Media Contact

Dusty Abbs, Medical Technology Associates, 1 877 569 8886, [email protected], www.mtausa.com

SOURCE Medical Technology Associates