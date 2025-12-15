Medical Technology Associates is pleased to announce the acquisition of Florida Pipette Calibration LLC, the leading pipette calibration service provider in Florida

The addition of Florida Pipette reinforces MTA's leadership as a comprehensive, single-source provider of calibration and compliance solutions. Allan Morris, CEO of MTA. Post this

The addition of Florida Pipette reinforces MTA's leadership as a comprehensive, single-source provider of calibration and compliance solutions. Allan Morris, CEO of MTA said, "Our partnership with Florida Pipette will deepen our capabilities within calibration and help us better serve our customers." Allan added, "The team's commitment to expert, timely service has created a remarkable business, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Headquartered in Pinellas Park, FL, MTA is one of the largest healthcare testing, inspection, certification, repair and calibration companies in the United States. In addition to providing service on all major medical gas systems, MTA serves as a distributor for leading equipment manufacturers, including Powerex, Amico and TriTech. MTA is also a leading national provider of calibration, biomedical equipment, and controlled environment solutions, including a comprehensive suite of clean room & hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and labs.

Founded in 2005, Florida Pipette specializes in the calibration and repair of pipettes, thermometers, hygrometers, and timers, serving a wide range of customers including universities, private companies, hospitals, and scientific laboratories. Florida Pipette will continue operating under its existing brand and current management structure.

G2 Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to MTA, drawing on its deep industry expertise and tailored strategies.

