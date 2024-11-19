Medical Technology Associates is pleased to announce the acquisition of Major Medical Hospital Services, Inc.

Medical Technology Associates, LLC (MTA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Major Medical Hospital Services, Inc. (Major Medical), headquartered in West Berlin, New Jersey. Major Medical is the largest provider in the Northeastern market for medical gas services, equipment, and compliance testing with a proven track record of service excellence.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Technology Associates, LLC (MTA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Major Medical Hospital Services, Inc. (Major Medical), headquartered in West Berlin, New Jersey. Major Medical is the largest provider in the Northeastern market for medical gas services, equipment, and compliance testing with a proven track record of service excellence.
Paul Rumbos, president of Major Medical, stated, "I want to thank our team for building Major Medical into the largest medical gas service and equipment provider in the markets we serve. I am proud of the team we have and the high quality of service we provide for our customers. The partnership with MTA will help Major Medical accelerate our growth plans and expand our footprint in the medical gas service and equipment industry. I'm incredibly excited about MTA's shared values and commitment to Major Medical's employees and customers."
Major Medical will expand MTA's presence in the Northeast Regional markets, extending the team's ability to deliver medical gas testing and equipment to healthcare systems alongside the controlled environment and calibration services MTA provides in those markets today. Val Marks, CEO of MTA said, "We are thrilled and honored to have Major Medical partner with the MTA team. The Major Medical management team and employees have built an exceptional business and fostered a culture of outstanding service. We are excited about a bright future working together".
Headquartered in Pinellas Park, FL, MTA is one of the largest healthcare testing, inspection, certification, repair and calibration companies in the United States. In addition to providing service on all major medical gas systems, MTA serves as a distributor for leading equipment manufacturers, including Powerex, Amico and TriTech. MTA is also a leading national provider of calibration and controlled environment solutions, including a comprehensive suite of clean room & hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and labs.
Major Medical operates a world-class medical gas service organization with a focus on patient safety and facility compliance, serving national hospital groups, regional medical centers, and healthcare centers throughout Northeast Regional Markets. The company's management team and employees will continue in their current roles and continue to provide excellent customer service.
