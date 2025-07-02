Medical Technology Associates is pleased to announce the acquisition of Silver Reef Biomedical Services, Inc.

Medical Technology Associates, LLC (MTA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Silver Reef Biomedical Services, Inc. (Silver Reef Biomed). Silver Reef Biomed, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializes in biomedical equipment repair, maintenance, calibration, inspection and installation services for medical and scientific facilities in Nevada and the surrounding markets.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Technology Associates, LLC (MTA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Silver Reef Biomedical Services, Inc. (Silver Reef Biomed). Silver Reef Biomed, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializes in biomedical equipment repair, maintenance, calibration, inspection and installation services for medical and scientific facilities in Nevada and the surrounding markets.
Scott Wyatt, president of Silver Reef Biomed, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with MTA and accelerate our growth trajectory. Our partnership presents great opportunities to leverage MTA's extensive client base, enabling us to expand our biomedical service capabilities into new markets."
Silver Reef Biomed marks MTA's entry into biomedical equipment services, strengthening MTA's position as a leading single-source provider of healthcare and compliance solutions. Allan Morris, CEO of MTA said, "We are excited to welcome Scott Wyatt and the entire Silver Reef Biomed team to the MTA Family of Companies." Allan added, "This is the ideal alignment of two companies that possess similar cultures and share a strong work ethic and dedication to customer service. The acquisition directly aligns with our mission to ensure life safety compliance for the healthcare and life sciences industries thru testing, inspection, certification, calibration and maintenance services."
Headquartered in Pinellas Park, FL, MTA is one of the largest healthcare testing, inspection, certification, repair and calibration companies in the United States. In addition to providing service on all major medical gas systems, MTA serves as a distributor for leading equipment manufacturers, including Powerex, Amico and TriTech. MTA is also a leading national provider of calibration and controlled environment solutions, including a comprehensive suite of clean room & hood certification and testing services for pharmacies and labs.
Silver Reef Biomed, founded in 2008, provides biomedical equipment repair, maintenance, calibration, inspection and installation services to healthcare systems in Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Silver Reef Biomed will continue operating under its existing brand and current management structure.
G2 Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to MTA, drawing on its deep industry expertise and tailored strategies.
