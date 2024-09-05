Medicare Part D price negotiation update, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With the first-round negotiated prices for selected drugs to be made public on September 1, 2024, companies are preparing themselves for the second round of selections. Post this

With the first-round negotiated prices for selected drugs to be made public on September 1, 2024, companies are preparing themselves for the second round of selections. This timely webinar will provide an update on:

To-date information on the legal actions, existing price negotiations, and market reactions

Drugs likely to be selected for the second round and their same-class competitors who will be impacted

The changes and impact of out-of-pocket costs on enrollees

Price negotiation benchmarking on selected drugs compared to net pricing on competitors

How manufacturers should prepare for the overall impact to the industry

Part D plan utilization management

Register for this webinar today to understand the profound impact of the Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Part D price negotiations on the pharmaceutical industry.

Join experts from ICON, Mark McCoy, RPh, MBA, Director, Client Engagement Pricing Market Access and Reimbursement; Amith Shetty, PharmD, RPh, Senior Clinical & Market Access Specialist; and Dr. Xin Zhao, Principal, Global Market Access, for the live webinar on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Medicare Part D price negotiation update.

