Medicare Part D price negotiation update, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the ongoing legal challenges initiated by pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders against the Inflation Reduction Act's price negotiation provisions. Attendees will learn about the drugs likely to be targeted in the upcoming rounds of Medicare Part D price negotiations. The featured speakers will discuss the impact of changes to enrollees and drug manufacturers around reductions in patient out-of-pocket costs. Attendees will gain insights into the future impact on Part D plan utilization management.
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inflation Reduction Act and the resulting Medicare Part D price negotiations are shaping up to be the most far reaching of any event impacting pharma manufacturing in recent history.
Although the first set of negotiated prices for selected drugs will not take effect until January 1, 2026, the immediate impact has been fast and furious — more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed by pharmaceutical companies, advocacy groups and the US Chamber of Commerce. Industry media is ablaze with discussions on how price negotiations will impact the pricing of non-selected same-class drugs and biosimilars, as well as future drug development in general.
With the first-round negotiated prices for selected drugs to be made public on September 1, 2024, companies are preparing themselves for the second round of selections. This timely webinar will provide an update on:
- To-date information on the legal actions, existing price negotiations, and market reactions
- Drugs likely to be selected for the second round and their same-class competitors who will be impacted
- The changes and impact of out-of-pocket costs on enrollees
- Price negotiation benchmarking on selected drugs compared to net pricing on competitors
- How manufacturers should prepare for the overall impact to the industry
- Part D plan utilization management
Register for this webinar today to understand the profound impact of the Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Part D price negotiations on the pharmaceutical industry.
Join experts from ICON, Mark McCoy, RPh, MBA, Director, Client Engagement Pricing Market Access and Reimbursement; Amith Shetty, PharmD, RPh, Senior Clinical & Market Access Specialist; and Dr. Xin Zhao, Principal, Global Market Access, for the live webinar on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Medicare Part D price negotiation update.
