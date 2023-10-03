Medicarians Vegas 2024 Announces New Partnership with Medicare Answers Now

The parties will focus on all aspects of Medicarians, especially the highly rated Agent Symposium.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medicarians Vegas 2024 is excited to announce a brand-new partnership with Medicare industry leader and owner of Medicare Answers Now, Amanda Brewton. Medicarians and Medicare Answers Now will work together to shape agent-centric programming for the seminal industry event, Medicarians Vegas 2024.

"With her finger on the pulse of what agents, FMO's, and carriers want and need today, we cannot think of a better partner than Ms. Brewton and Medicare Answers Now," said Jay Weintraub, CEO of Medicarians. He added, "by working together, I have no doubt we can help not just agents but the seniors they serve."

Medicarians Vegas 2024 takes place April 8th - 10th at the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. It offers 2,500 attendees two and half days of networking and learning bringing together all parts of the senior health ecosystem - including plans, providers, distributors, brokers, and agents as well as startups and venture capital helping people not just age gracefully but afford to do so.

Ms. Brewton and Medicare Answers Now will play an instrumental role in helping shape the Agent Symposium at Medicarians Vegas 2024. The Agent Symposium is a dedicated Kick-Off Summit for agency and agency principals, and one of the many agent-centric opportunities available at Medicarians Vegas 2024.

"When I think of an industry-leading senior health event, there's only one that comes to mind, and that's Medicarians. It's the who's who of the industry with in-depth and varied content for everyone regardless of skill and education level. Working to provide forward-thinking content that allows everyone in the industry to grow is one of my key priorities. What better way to disseminate those ideas than at Medicarians!" said Amanda Brewton.

Upwards of 1,000 agents will participate at Medicarians Vegas 2024 to discuss pressing issues around compliance, marketing, technological enablement, and more. Agents and agency principals will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to Medicarians Vegas, or they can apply to become part of Medicarians' Hosted Agent Program, in which qualifying agents and agency principals may attend the Agent Symposium and all of Medicarians Vegas 2024 at no charge. Learn more here https://medicarians.com/hosted-agent-program.

About Medicarians Vegas

Now in its third year, Medicarians Vegas, taking place on April 8th - 10th, 2024 at the Fontainebleau, will attract more than 2,500 attendees who represent the entire ecosystem of senior health and wealth. Medicarians Vegas is produced by Connectiv Holdings, the event studio behind Blueprint (real estate tech) and Manifest (logistics tech).

About Medicare Answers Now

Medicare Answers Now is a Field Marketing Organization with agents in over 40 states and specializing in Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Part D Plans, and more. Amanda Brewton has been working in the Medicare field for over 17 years, including teaching numerous courses across the country, and is the creator of the popular Ms. Medicare and Medicare and Margaritas conferences for agents nationwide.

