Medicarians Vegas Announces Its Complete Agenda for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medicarians, the only event convening leaders from across the entire senior health, wealth, and agetech ecosystem, announces today its final agenda boasting an incredible lineup of over 200 speakers and curated programming. Taking place on April 8th - 10th, 2024 at the all-new Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Medicarians Vegas 2024 will gather 2500+ attendees from health plans, regulators, care providers, financial services organizations, distributors, senior living owners and operators, venture investors, and startups.

The agenda features more than 120 sessions including four half-day 'events within an event'– the distribution centric Agent Symposium, the all-new ACA Health Summit, featuring major stakeholders in the ACA marketplace, the all-new RetireTech Vegas, featuring experts and innovators in senior wealth, and the all-new AgeTech Intensive, featuring disruptors in the aging technology space.

Medicarians Vegas 2024 offers attendees an exclusive opportunity to hear from and connect with C-Suite executives and industry leaders, including:

Sachin Jain , MD, President & CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan

, MD, President & CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan Fran Soistman , CEO & Director, eHealth

, CEO & Director, eHealth Tim Barry , CEO, Chair, & Co-Founder, VillageMD

, CEO, Chair, & Co-Founder, VillageMD Michele Trogni , Chairman & CEO, Zinnia

, Chairman & CEO, Zinnia George Kalogeropoulos , CEO, HealthSherpa

, CEO, HealthSherpa Dawn Maroney , President, Alignment Health

, President, Alignment Health Vijay Kotte , CEO, Go Health

, CEO, Abby Levy , Managing Partner & Founder, Primetime Partners

, Managing Partner & Founder, Primetime Partners Bryan Adams , CEO & Co-Founder, Integrity Marketing Group

, CEO & Co-Founder, Integrity Marketing Group Scott Perry , Chairman & CEO, AmeriLife

, Chairman & CEO, AmeriLife Tyler End , CEO & Co-Founder, Retirable

, CEO & Co-Founder, Retirable Greg Cangialosi , Founder, Twilight Technologies

The thought leaders taking the stage will cover forward-looking and hot button issues of the day including analysis of CMS's freshly-released 2025 Call Letter, the FCC's proposed update regarding consent, benefits utilization, value-based care in senior living, longevity's impact on financial planning, and more.

Visit Medicarians.com to view the full list of speakers, browse the final agenda, and secure your All-Access Pass for Medicarians Vegas 2024 taking place on April 8th - 10th at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

About Medicarians:

Medicarians Vegas is the leading senior health, wealth and AgeTech gathering convening the boldest innovative startups, industry leaders and VCs from across the ecosystem to help people live longer, better lives in the place of their choosing. The next event is April 8th - 10th, 2024 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Medicarians is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Manifest and Blueprint.

