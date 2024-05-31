Medicine Cabinet Refresh: 8 Ways to Update a Home Medicine Cabinet with a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account

FSA Store® and HSA Store® offer more than 2,500 products that are guaranteed eligible with tax-free healthcare funds to support and protect consumer health at home

DALLAS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good health starts at home, and maintaining an up-to-date medicine cabinet is an essential step to treating life's minor aches, pains, and ailments before they turn into something bigger. But what many consumers don't realize is that these products all have a shelf life and need to be replaced and updated regularly. For example, the average shelf life for a first-aid kit is three to five years, and over-the-counter pain relievers and cold medicines begin to lose their potency after their expiration date. That's why Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, is reminding consumers of the following eight medicine cabinet essentials that can be purchased with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds.