MediCodio Achieves Veradigm Connect Certification, Enabling Seamless Integration with Veradigm EHR and Practice Management Systems

"We're incredibly proud of our team for completing the certification process quickly," - said Umesh, CEO of MediCodio. "Now, we're excited to welcome more Veradigm clients and offer them rapid integrations to help improve their workflow efficiency." Post this

About Veradigm

Veradigm is a leading healthcare technology company providing data-driven solutions that empower healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes. With its suite of EHR and PM systems, Veradigm offers tools that enhance clinical workflows, optimize revenue cycle management, and ensure interoperability across various healthcare systems. Veradigm's solutions are designed to improve both the quality and efficiency of patient care by connecting the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Why We Did This Certification:

The decision to pursue Veradigm Connect certification came from our commitment to deliver outstanding value to our customers. We were onboarding a client who uses Veradigm EHR and PM systems, and as part of the integration process, we recognized the need to ensure seamless interoperability. To meet this need, our engineering team worked diligently to complete the certification in just two months—a timeline significantly faster than typical industry standards.

This certification allows us to now offer Veradigm practices a faster, smoother deployment process, reducing IT complexity and enhancing overall workflow efficiency.

How We Did It:

Our engineering team focused on achieving a secure, reliable integration by leveraging Veradigm FHIR APIs. This allowed us to streamline the integration process and cut the typical onboarding time to just weeks, delivering greater value to Veradigm clients by making it easier for them to adopt our platform quickly and seamlessly.

Key Benefits for Veradigm EHR and PM Customers:

Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with Veradigm EHR, and Veradigm's Practice Management (PM) Systems.

FHIR API Validation: Ensures secure, efficient data exchange between Medicodio and Veradigm systems.

Reduced IT Effort: Faster deployment and minimal disruption, ensuring quicker go-live and improved practice productivity.

Increased Workflow Efficiency: Keeps clinicians focused on patient care without interruptions from administrative tasks.

MediCodio is actively seeking to engage with healthcare practices using Veradigm EHR and Veradigm PM systems to help them streamline their operations, reduce administrative overhead, and improve coding accuracy.

About MediCodio:

MediCodio is a cutting-edge medical coding automation platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help healthcare providers automate and streamline their coding processes. With a focus on improving efficiency, accuracy, and compliance, Medicodio empowers practices to reduce administrative burdens and improve revenue cycle management.

Flagship Solutions

Autopilot: A fully automated medical coding engine designed to eliminate manual workflows and deliver end-to-end coding with precision.

Copilot: An AI-assisted coding support tool that enhances coder productivity while maintaining human oversight and control.

