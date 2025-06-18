MediCodio Inc Acquires Mindseeker Professional Services Inc to Advance AI-Driven Coding Solutions for U.S. Healthcare Providers

We're on a mission to transform how healthcare coding operates in the U.S. by combining powerful AI with certified human expertise." — Umesh Vaidyamath, CEO of MediCodio Post this

"We are on a mission to transform how healthcare coding operates in the U.S.," said Umesh Vaidyamath, CEO of MediCodio. "The addition of Mindseeker's skilled professionals significantly enhances our capacity to deliver scalable, accurate and compliant coding services. Together, we will drive cost efficiencies for providers, improve cash flow, and ensure every claim is audit ready."

Mindseeker has built a strong reputation over two decades for providing certified coders and RCM specialists to hospitals, health systems, and physician groups across the United States. Founded in 2005, Mindseeker' s core competencies include ICD-10, CPT, and HCPCS coding, as well as revenue cycle analytics and compliance consulting. Their flexible staffing solutions and deep industry knowledge have helped clients navigate evolving regulatory demands and optimize operational efficiency.

"This is a proud and exciting milestone for Mindseeker," said Chris Dobson, CEO of Mindseeker. "MediCodio is at the forefront of innovation in medical coding, and we are confident our professional services team will thrive under their leadership. This transition reflects our shared vision for using cutting-edge technology to drive meaningful improvements in healthcare delivery."

About MediCodio

MediCodio is a next-generation, AI-powered medical coding company headquartered in San Ramon, California, with a state-of-the-art technology development centre in Bengaluru, India. Focused exclusively on the U.S. healthcare market, MediCodio empowers healthcare providers and RCM firms with scalable, intelligent, and compliant coding solutions that drive accuracy, speed and revenue integrity. By seamlessly blending artificial intelligence with certified coding expertise, MediCodio is redefining the future of medical coding—making it faster, smarter and more reliable. Learn more at www.medicodio.ai

Flagship Solutions

Autopilot: A fully automated medical coding engine designed to eliminate manual workflows and deliver end-to-end coding with precision.

Copilot: An AI-assisted coding support tool that enhances coder productivity while maintaining human oversight and control.

About Mindseeker

Mindseeker is a U.S.-based consulting and staffing firm specializing in healthcare, IT, and finance. Since 2005, Mindseeker has delivered top-tier talent and strategic support to hospitals, health systems, and physician groups nationwide. In healthcare, Mindseeker is known for providing certified medical coders and RCM professionals who consistently deliver accuracy, compliance, and performance. Its deep industry knowledge and flexible staffing solutions help clients navigate evolving regulatory demands and improve operational efficiency. Learn more at https://mindseeker.com/

