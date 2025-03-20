medicube Becomes First K-Beauty Brand to Launch TikTok Shop Super Brand Day in the U.S.

Unveiling Exclusive Discounts, New Product Launches, and Star-Studded Live Streams from March 17 to March 23

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- medicube, the leading K-beauty brand celebrated for its celebrity-loved beauty devices and dermatologist-tested skincare solutions, is making history as the first K-beauty brand to launch a TikTok Shop Super Brand Day in the U.S. This week-long event promises an immersive shopping experience packed with exclusive discounts up to 80% off, buzzworthy new product launches, live streams, in-person experiences , and more.

"Our TikTok Shop Super Brand Day is a milestone moment for medicube, allowing us to connect with our community in a dynamic and interactive way," said Kim Byung-hoon, CEO at medicube. "We're excited to be the first K-beauty brand to bring this experience to U.S. audiences, combining exclusive offers with engaging content from some of the most influential voices in beauty."

The event kicks off with the launch of the highly anticipated TXA Serum and Azelaic Acid Serum, alongside special pricing on fan-favorites like the Mini Booster Pro and new arrivals such as the PDRN Capsule Cream and Kojic Acid Turmeric Wrapping Mask. The brand will be offering first-time gifts like the Bear Cap, full-size products, and surprise giveaways—including the coveted Booster Pro Magic Wand edition.

As part of the TikTok Super Brand Day festivities, medicube will host a series of live streams on the platform featuring renowned beauty experts Michelle Phan and Sir John, who will share exclusive skincare tips and insights into medicube's best-selling products. Michelle Phan is set to lead multiple sessions, including a special four-hour segment on March 21, while Sir John will host a dedicated one-hour stream. Complementing the online experience, medicube will also host an LA Pop-Up event on March 18, featuring a Glambot activation by Cole Walliser to offer attendees a red-carpet-inspired slow-motion video experience., medicube will execute a billboard takeover at NYC's Times Square and LA's The Moxy, letting K-beauty fans know they can find great deals on TikTok Shop.

"medicube has taken the US by storm, engaging our community with their innovative K-beauty products and creator content on TikTok Shop," said Nico Le Bourgeois, Head of US Operations, TikTok Shop. "We're thrilled to support medicube on this campaign to continue showcasing exciting K-beauty products that shoppers can purchase directly on TikTok Shop."

For more information, visit medicube.us and @medicube_official.

About medicube

medicube is the top South Korean beauty brand and an award-winning, industry leader in beauty device products with a trusted, reliable source of skincare knowledge. By working with dermatologists, medicube offers the most effective formulas and ingredients that transform skin for the better. Offering clinically backed products that are dedicated to real results for every skincare concern.

