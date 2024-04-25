MediGroup Physician Services announces agreement to bring unique CerroZone® air purification technology to its members.

"CerroZone is proud to partner with MediGroup Physician Services to bring our proven technology to its members. This is another step in our mission to improve indoor air quality, and help keep healthcare workers and patients safe, with our first-of-its-kind air purification system." Post this

"CerroZone is proud to partner with MediGroup Physician Services to bring our proven technology to its members. This is another step in our mission to improve indoor air quality, and help keep healthcare workers and patients safe, with our first-of-its-kind air purification system," said Susan Labadie, President at CerroZone.

CerroZone's unique, patented technology uses internal UV-C lamps to generate ozone within a sealed mixing chamber. Air is drawn into the unit and exposed to the ozone, which deactivates pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus and VOCs. The mixed air then passes through a proprietary catalyst that restructures the air chemistry, converting all ozone (O3) into oxygen (O2), before returning fresh, sanitized air to the room.

In independent laboratory testing, CerroZone recorded a 99.99%+ reduction of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in a single pass, in just 1.2 seconds. Similar results were achieved with other viruses, such as RNA and MS2, as well as mold and VOCs.

The CerroZone mobile unit is certified by the FDA as a 510(k) Class II medical device and complies with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 241. CerroZone also complies with UL 2998 and has Intertek's Zero Ozone Certification, meaning ozone levels in air leaving the unit are below the quantifiable limit of detection of 0.005 ppm.

About MediGroup Physician Services

Recognized as one of the largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the United States, MediGroup's roster of 25,000+ members represent over 200,000 physicians in surgical clinics, non-acute care facilities and specialty physician offices nationwide. By aggregating their purchases, MediGroup helps members reduce annual costs on the products and services to run their operations.

About CerroZone, LLC

CerroZone, LLC is a manufacturer of powerful air purification systems that use unique and patented oxidation technology. Headquartered in Maryland Heights, Missouri, CerroZone is part of Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway Company. Learn more at www.cerrozone.com.

Media Contact

Larry Toomey, CerroZone, 1 636-936-9663, [email protected], https://www.cerrozone.com/

SOURCE CerroZone