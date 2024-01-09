MediQuant's Kel Pults Named Co-Chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance

"I'm excited for Kel to join me as co-chairperson as we continue to educate the industry on how active archives support intelligent data management for organizations of all sizes." Post this

"As a member of the board, Kel has been instrumental in advancing the Active Archive Alliance's mission to provide end-users with technical expertise and guidance for implementing active archive solutions," said Rich Gadomski, co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance and head of tape evangelism at FUJIFILM Recording Media, USA, Inc. "I'm excited for Kel to join me as co-chairperson as we continue to educate the industry on how active archives support intelligent data management for organizations of all sizes. I also wish Bob Cone all the best as he embarks on his new adventures in retirement. He has done a great job contributing to and supporting the Alliance's success since its inception in 2010."

An active archive model solves data growth challenges and allows today's organizations to manage and access their archival data cost-effectively and energy efficiently. An active archive enables data owners to build intelligent archival storage systems that combine flash, disk, optical and tape, in the data center and the cloud. These smart, flexible active archiving solutions enable users to maintain online access to manage and derive value from massively growing archives.

"The need for active data archiving solutions is increasing as new technologies, regulations and initiatives place greater demands on an organization's data," said Dr. Pults. "I wish Bob the absolute best as he retires, and I look forward to continuing to work with Rich and our members as the Alliance provides industry leadership and support to address these increasing demands."

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include FUJIFILM Recording Media USA, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, Folio Photonics, IBM, Iron Mountain, Nyriad, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StorMagic, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.

