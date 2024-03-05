MediStreams, a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) company specializing in healthcare remittance, payments and reconciliation solutions, today announced a rapid response solution for providers impacted by the recent cyberattack affecting Change Healthcare. As a result of the attack, thousands of healthcare providers have been unable to receive electronic remittance advice (ERAs) from Change Healthcare or its affiliates, which has disrupted payment processing for healthcare organizations nationwide. Due to the critical nature of this issue, MediStreams has swiftly developed an emergency solution to assist affected providers. Leveraging decades of expertise in remittance processing, MediStreams now offers a specialized service enabling providers to convert Explanation of Benefits (EOBs) received as PDFs from healthcare payer portals into 835/ERA files for immediate posting.
MediStreams Offers Emergency PDF EOB Conversion Solution to Allow Healthcare Providers to Post Payments amid Change Healthcare Cyberattack
ROSWELL, Ga. and ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediStreams, a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) company specializing in healthcare remittance, payments and reconciliation solutions, today announced a rapid response solution for providers impacted by the recent cyberattack affecting Change Healthcare. As a result of the attack, thousands of healthcare providers have been unable to receive electronic remittance advice (ERAs) from Change Healthcare or its affiliates, which has disrupted payment processing for healthcare organizations nationwide.
Due to the critical nature of this issue, MediStreams has swiftly developed an emergency solution to assist affected providers. Leveraging decades of expertise in remittance processing, MediStreams now offers a specialized service enabling providers to convert Explanation of Benefits (EOBs) received as PDFs from healthcare payer portals into 835/ERA files for immediate posting.
In light of the urgency, MediStreams has streamlined its onboarding process and can implement the Emergency PDF/EOB Conversion Solution in as little as two days, ensuring prompt assistance to understaffed providers and mitigating the impact of the ongoing disruption in remittance posting.
"MediStreams recognizes the significant challenges providers are facing as a result of the cyberattack on Change Healthcare," said John Koch, COO at MediStreams. "Our emergency EOB Conversion Solution is designed to provide immediate relief, enabling providers to efficiently process payments despite the current obstacles."
MediStreams urges all affected providers to reach out for assistance during this critical time. For more information about the emergency EOB Conversion Solution, contact the MediStreams solutions team at [email protected].
About MediStreams
MediStreams accelerates the posting of remittances, cuts manual processes, and significantly reduces overhead costs for healthcare providers. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MediStreams delivers comprehensive remittance processing services tailored to the unique needs of healthcare organizations. MediStreams services include Medical Lockbox, ERA to EFT Reconciliation, Paper to 835 Conversion, Patient Payment Processing, and Correspondence Processing. Visit MediStreams at https://www.medistreams.com.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
John Koch, MediStreams, 1 678-643-5747, [email protected], https://www.medistreams.com
SOURCE MediStreams
Share this article