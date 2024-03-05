MediStreams, a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) company specializing in healthcare remittance, payments and reconciliation solutions, today announced a rapid response solution for providers impacted by the recent cyberattack affecting Change Healthcare. As a result of the attack, thousands of healthcare providers have been unable to receive electronic remittance advice (ERAs) from Change Healthcare or its affiliates, which has disrupted payment processing for healthcare organizations nationwide. Due to the critical nature of this issue, MediStreams has swiftly developed an emergency solution to assist affected providers. Leveraging decades of expertise in remittance processing, MediStreams now offers a specialized service enabling providers to convert Explanation of Benefits (EOBs) received as PDFs from healthcare payer portals into 835/ERA files for immediate posting.

MediStreams Offers Emergency PDF EOB Conversion Solution to Allow Healthcare Providers to Post Payments amid Change Healthcare Cyberattack

