Meditab Integrates Brevium into IMS to Drive Immunotherapy Patient Reactivation

Meditab is pleased to announce the integration of Brevium, the pioneer platform specializing in patient reactivation and retention, into its flagship software solution, IMS.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meditab is pleased to announce the integration of Brevium, the pioneer platform specializing in patient reactivation and retention, into its flagship software solution, IMS.

Studies show that 25% of patients are overdue at their practice. Not only are they missing out on the medical attention they need, but they also represent a lost source of revenue for practices.

To address this challenge, Meditab incorporated Brevium's robust patient engagement tools into the allergy-specific modules of IMS. This seamless integration equips IMS-powered practices with the technology to find overdue patients, employ proven reactivation efforts, and return them to their immunotherapy treatments.

Since its founding in 2004, Brevium has focused solely on the patient appointment lifecycle™, mastering the art and science of patient recall, reactivation, and retention. Through original research and software development, Brevium helps patients return to their practices so they can get the care they need and practices can recover lost revenue.

"With our latest integration with IMS, we're taking a significant stride in enhancing patient reactivation and retention strategies, particularly for those undergoing immunotherapy treatments," said Brevium Vice-President of Sales and Marketing Steve Gottfredson.

"This innovation represents a comprehensive approach to patient management by mining both practice management and vial tracking systems," Gottfredson added. "This dual approach ensures a seamless and efficient patient care journey, reinforcing our commitment to elevating healthcare standards."

Interfacing Brevium into IMS signifies a remarkable leap forward in providing holistic solutions that meet the evolving demands of medical practices. By leveraging the strengths of both platforms, healthcare providers can efficiently manage appointments, reengage inactive patients, drive sustainable practice growth, and boost patient outcomes.

About Meditab Software, Inc. — Based in Sacramento, CA, Meditab is a leading healthcare technology provider. Founded in 1998, the company has a long history of helping practices grow and succeed through innovative, cutting-edge solutions. For over 20 years, its flagship EHR software, IMS, has helped thousands of providers across the country improve patient care and drive practice revenue.

About Brevium — Founded in 2004, Brevium pioneered patient reactivation among healthcare practices in the United States. The Utah-based company offers patented solutions that providers and specialists need to keep their patients compliant and healthy. Beyond increasing appointment numbers, Brevium prioritizes finding, reactivating, and returning patients to their practices for essential exams, treatments, and care.

Media Contact

Trevor James, Brevium, 1 (801) 854-5400, [email protected], https://brevium.com

SOURCE Brevium