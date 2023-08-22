Medium Rare -- a Steak Frites Institution -- Now Open in New Orleans

New Orleans is Medium Rare's soulmate. Opening here means becoming a part of a city that turns dining into an experience. And we can't wait to share the Medium Rare experience with everyone here. -Mark Bucher, Co-Owner Medium Rare Tweet this

Medium Rare offers a three-course, $30 prix fixe meal. Dinner consists of fresh mixed green salad, artisan rustic bread, hand-cut fries and flavorful Coulotte steak, topped with Medium Rare's beloved secret sauce. Non-meat eaters will enjoy the portobello mushroom alternative. Midway through each meal, there's a surprise: every diner is offered seconds. Yes, SECONDS! At no extra cost.

And then it's time for dessert…a joyfully decadent "wow c'est bon" experience. The over-the-top choices include a 7-layer chocolate cake, a 7-layer carrot cake, and Medium Rare's legendary hot fudge sundae.

"Our fun, no-fuss approach ensures that every guest enjoys our flawlessly executed meal, every single time," said Bucher.

When it comes to weekends, Medium Rare brunches are sizzling with bottomless mimosas, bloody Marys and vodka with some orange juice (aka screwdrivers), along with multiple popular menu options — including its signature French toast.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable but walk-ins are welcome and encouraged.

Medium Rare is poised to become as beloved a neighborhood eatery in New Orleans as it is in Washington, D.C., where it's been named Best Steakhouse and OpenTable's Diners' Choice, among other awards.

Bucher is dedicated to more than just serving up great food and great service. He is also bringing his signature Feed the Fridge program to the Big Easy to help New Orleans address food insecurity on a neighborhood level. Feed the Fridge is a series of community refrigerators filled daily with restaurant-quality food. Anyone and everyone can help themselves to as many meals as they need, for free, no questions asked.

The choice is simple: Medium Rare is well-done, and now at home in New Orleans.

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare, open since 2011 in Washington, D.C., is an award-winning, iconic, full-service restaurant. Including New Orleans, there are now four locations — with more on the way.

About Feed the Fridge

Feed the Fridge is an effort to bring nourishment where there is hunger while helping small, local restaurants stay in business. Though it started as a short-term response to the pandemic, it now plays a major role in solving hunger by transforming "food insecurity" into "meal security."

In just over three years, Feed the Fridge has increased community food supply chains by:

Placing 34 refrigerators at recreation centers, schools and other locations around D.C and Maryland .

. Providing more than 3 million free meals to anyone who needs them.

Through donations, paying participating restaurants more than $2 million to provide meals, which in turn helps those restaurants stay open and pay employees.

About Mark Bucher, Co-Owner Medium Rare

Mark Bucher is a Washington, D.C. area restaurateur, 2022 Washingtonian of the Year, and World Burger Champion who has been combating food insecurity since March 2020 when the COVID pandemic first hit. Through the Medium Rare restaurants he co-owns, Bucher has launched multiple charitable efforts to fight hunger, which he plans to expand to New Orleans as well.

