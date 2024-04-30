Medium Rare Providing DNA Matched Families A Chance To Meet This Mothers Day

This Mother's Day, Medium Rare is giving families a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet face-to-face after DNA matching online.

BALTIMORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medium Rare is proud to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for families, connected through DNA testing, to reunite for the first time at Medium Rare Restaurant for a Mother's Day Feast. A promise of good food to be served and tears to be shed - we need your help finding these families.

The Details:

The families will have the chance to discover, dine, and connect at Medium Rare in Baltimore, Washington DC or New Orleans. The restaurant will cover travel, accommodations, and a complimentary Mother's Day brunch. It's an opportunity to create lasting memories and share family stories.

To participate, families should share their stories of connection and discovery via DNA tests by emailing: [email protected]. Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare, will personally select the most compelling stories that highlight the journey of family reunification.

A Tradition of Generosity and Compassion

Medium Rare has a history of touching hearts and changing lives. On Mother's Day 2021, during COVID, it hosted special reunions, bringing together mothers and their children who had been separated due to travel restrictions. Families gathered at the Medium Rare in Bethesda, Maryland, to enjoy a meal together after months of separation.

This Mother's Day, the focus is on uniting families who have discovered each other through DNA testing. Co-owner Bucher understands the profound emotional impact of these new bonds and aims to create an unforgettable, meaningful moment for their first meetings. Medium Rare remains committed to fostering community ties and celebrating family in all its forms, continuing a tradition of lifelong connections.

It's All About Heart

At Medium Rare, simplicity and consistency are at the heart of everything we do, making it the perfect place to gather—whether you've just discovered new relatives through DNA testing or you're getting together with friends and loved ones.

For dinner, guests enjoy a tantalizing three-course prix fixe meal: fresh mixed green salad, artisan rustic bread, and the main attraction—the most flavorful sliced Coulotte steak served with fresh-cut fries and topped with Medium Rare's Famous Secret Sauce. Vegetarian? We've got you covered with grilled portobello with fire-roasted red pepper sauce.

Speaking of secrets, back to the Secret Sauce—it's best described as a mystery wrapped in an enigma. Crafted from carefully selected and perfectly blended ingredients, only a few people know the recipe. (And we can't say who they are.)

Save Room for Dessert and Weekend Brunch

While the dinner menu is simple, the desserts are anything but. Choose from over-the-top treats like 7-layer chocolate cake, 7-layer carrot cake, or Medium Rare's legendary hot fudge sundae.

For weekend brunch (and of course, Mother's Day) enjoy bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and vodka with some orange juice (aka screwdrivers), alongside life-changing French toast, our signature Eggs Benedict, and more. Reservations can be made on OpenTable, but don't worry—part of the dining room is reserved for walk-ins.

Available for Interview:

Mark Bucher, Co-owner of Medium Rare and Founder of Feed the Fridge, is available for interviews, whether in person, via Zoom/Skype or phone.

