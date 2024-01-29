Medix Infusion Announces the Appointment of Pavlos Pavlidis, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer

Medix Infusion, a leader in the infusion industry, announced that Pavlos "Pav" Pavlidis has been appointed Medix's new President and Chief Operating Officer.

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Medix Infusion's new President and COO, Pav will lead and scale the company's multi-state business operations including Nursing, Pharmacy, Procurement, Business Insights and other operational departments that support the Company's 40 locations across 5 states. Since the end of 2020 Medix has grown nearly 600%, expanded manufacturer partnerships and established itself as a leader in infusion care. "Pav brings decades of leadership and operations experience in specialty pharmacy, biotechnology, and patient support services, as well as exceptional physician and patient advocacy focus. Execution without compromising, our team culture will be essential as Medix looks to continue to grow as a national leader, and Pav has an impressive history of developing efficiencies while developing, coaching, and successfully impacting organizational culture. We are delighted to have someone of Pav's caliber and reputation join our mission, and we look forward to his contributions in the next phase of the Company's growth," said CEO Gus de Avillez.