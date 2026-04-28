Medix Infusion Names Carmine DeNardo as President and CEO

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation in Specialty and Infusion Services

ADDISON, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medix Infusion today announced the appointment of Carmine DeNardo as President and Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal step as the company accelerates its national expansion and strengthens its position in ambulatory infusion services.

DeNardo is a seasoned healthcare executive with a proven record of building and scaling high‑growth pharmacy services organizations. He brings deep expertise across specialty pharmacy, 340B TPA services, home infusion, health‑system pharmacy managed services, pharmacy hub services, and retail pharmacy, paired with a disciplined, results‑driven leadership approach.

"We are excited to welcome Carmine DeNardo as CEO of Medix Infusion" said Allen Moseley, Chairman of the Board of Medix and Managing General Partner of Noro-Moseley. "Carmine brings deep pharmacy and infusion expertise and a proven track record of scaling pharmacy services businesses – we are confident he is the right leader to guide Medix through its next phase of growth."

Most recently, DeNardo served as Vice President and General Manager of Omnicell's Specialty Pharmacy Division, where he led the integration and expansion of ReCept Pharmacy and delivered strong year‑over‑year growth through new recurring‑revenue service lines. As CEO and President of ReCept Pharmacy, he scaled the organization into a national leader, growing revenue from $32 million to more than $600 million and guiding the company through a successful private equity investment and acquisition by Omnicell.

"Medix Infusion is well-positioned to expand access to high-quality ambulatory infusion services and patient care nationwide," said DeNardo. "I'm excited to partner with this talented team to build on its strong foundation, expanding our reach, strengthening our capabilities, and delivering meaningful, sustainable growth while keeping the patient experience at the center of everything we do."

During his tenure at CVS Health, DeNardo helped launch and scale the PharmaCare Specialty Pharmacy business, growing it into a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy with a presence across multiple markets. He consistently delivered double‑digit EBITDA growth by securing strategic payer and manufacturer partnerships that broadened access to high‑cost therapies. DeNardo also built the operational and technology infrastructure required to support sustained national expansion and long‑term performance

As President and CEO, DeNardo will focus on accelerating growth, strengthening operations, and advancing Medix Infusion's position as a national leader in specialty and infusion pharmacy services.

About Medix Infusion

Medix Infusion is a multi-state healthcare company dedicated to reducing the cost of care through the efficient delivery of infusion and injectable therapies. Headquartered in Addison, TX, Medix operates ambulatory infusion centers across Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Kansas, Washington, Utah, and Missouri, with continued expansion planned nationwide.

Medix Infusion provides infusion and injectable therapies to chronically and acutely ill patients in the home and across its ambulatory infusion centers, with a focus on expanding access to care in underserved communities through efficient, technology-enabled models.

For more information, press only:

Jessica Muzquiz

469-260-7678

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica Muzquiz, Medix Infusion, 1 469.260.7678, [email protected], https://medixinfusion.com/

SOURCE Medix Infusion