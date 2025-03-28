MedLearn Media Celebrates National Doctors' Day with a Special Complimentary Webcast Featuring Exclusive Professional Tips

As we approach National Doctors' Day on March 30th, MedLearn Media extends our gratitude to the medical professionals who dedicate their lives to healing, saving lives, and enhancing patient care.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we approach National Doctors' Day on March 30th, MedLearn Media extends our gratitude to the medical professionals who dedicate their lives to healing, saving lives, and enhancing patient care. Your commitment, compassion, and service make a lasting impression on the patients and communities you serve every day.

To honor National Doctors' Day and the message it shares, we are excited to offer a complimentary webcast titled "The Inpatient Admission Order: Master the Who, When, and How" presented by Dr. Ronald Hirsch, MD, FACP, ACPA-C, CHCQM, CHRI.

This educational opportunity is available to the first 50 doctors who sign up between March 28th and March 31st, 2025.

During the on-demand session, Dr. Hirsch will provide critical insights and exclusive professional tips into the inpatient admission order process, including:

When to obtain an admission order and when it becomes effective

Its impact on billing and payment

Who has the authority to write admission orders

How to handle cancellations and improper orders

The effects on patients and compliance strategies

And more

At MedLearn Media, we are committed to providing trusted education and resources to support you.

Once again, we thank doctors everywhere for their unwavering dedication. Your sacrifices and service inspire us all, and we are honored to support you in your noble work.

Happy National Doctor's Day!

About MedLearn Media

MedLearn Media is a trusted leader in healthcare education, providing expert insights and training solutions for medical professionals. Through our brands, including MedLearn Publishing, RACmonitor, and ICD10monitor, we deliver cutting-edge resources to help providers navigate complex regulatory, coding, and compliance challenges.

For more information, visit www.medlearnmedia.com.

