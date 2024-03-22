MedLearn Media Honors Physicians Leading Up to National Doctors' Day on March 30

In recognition of National Doctors' Day, coming up at the end of the month, starting Monday, March 25, MedLearn Media will be honoring five individuals with profiles of their fine work in the field of healthcare and medicine.

ST. PAUL, Minn, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDITOR'S NOTE: In recognition of National Doctors' Day, coming up at the end of the month, starting Monday, March 25, MedLearn Media will be honoring five individuals with profiles of their fine work in the field of healthcare and medicine.

His career choice at one time was to be a competitor to shock jock Howard Stern, but later he chose medicine. Another former doctor, a self-admitted "car guy," was duly impressed with the Porsche 911 driven by a physician he knew; he wanted to become a doctor because, as he reasoned, he needed to own one. And she, at age five, already knew she wanted to become a doctor, a decision later enhanced by watching a popular TV show, "Emergency."

These are three of five physicians-turned-medical consultants who will be featured the week of March 25, with each being profiled daily. The nation's annual observance of Doctors' Day, according to the American Medical Association (AMA), "serves as a moment to honor the dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment of physicians in providing high-quality healthcare to individuals and communities worldwide."

The AMA also notes that National Doctors' Day "has a rich history dating back to 1933, when Charles B. Almond, MD, initiated the first celebration in Winder, Georgia. Since then, it has grown into a national event recognized and celebrated by healthcare organizations and institutions across the United States."

"We're grateful to have such an outstanding cadre of physicians who continue to provide their knowledge and expertise to our listeners and readers," said Chuck Buck, publisher of RACmonitor and ICD10monitor and the program host of the two corroborative Internet broadcasts, Monitor Mondays and Talk Ten Tuesdays.

Scheduled profiles include the following:

Monday, March 25: James S. Kennedy, MD

Tuesday, March 26: Ronald Hirsch, MD

Wednesday, March 27: Erica Remer, MD

As of this writing, both H. Steven Moffic, MD and Stephanie Van Zandt, MD, are slated for Thursday and Friday, March 28 and March 29.

"Our special guest on Monday, April 1, during the long-running Monitor Mondays broadcast, will be John K. Hall, who is both a physician and attorney," Buck said. "Dr. Hall will be reporting on the common practice in healthcare when a medical claim has been denied and one of the available resources is for the physician whose hospital has experienced the denied claim to speak directly with the physician representing the contractors whose firm denied claim. It's called peer-to-peer."

