MedLearn Publishing, a Panacea Company, Celebrates Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2026 with Exclusive Education Giveaway and New Coding Webcast

MedLearn Publishing, a Panacea Company, is recognizing Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (Lab Week) with an education giveaway and the launch of a new laboratory coding webcast.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April is the time to celebrate laboratory professionals and honor their invaluable contributions to our complex healthcare system. Laboratory professionals are a critical component of our ever-evolving medical system, performing more than 14 billion tests annually. According to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, laboratory services contribute over $140 billion to the U.S. economy, supported by an estimated workforce of more than 668,000 professionals. Without their expertise and dedication, modern healthcare would not be possible.

In recognition of these critical contributions, Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (Lab Week) 2026 will be celebrated April 19–25, 2026. Lab Week honors the vital role laboratory professionals play in diagnosing disease, guiding treatment decisions, and improving patient outcomes. The week also raises awareness to the innovation, precision, and behind-the-scenes impact of laboratory medicine across the healthcare continuum.

"Medical laboratory science professionals make patient care possible in ways many people never get to see," said Robin Miller Zweifel, BS, MT (ASCP) "Every day, they produce the accurate, timely test results clinicians rely on to diagnose disease, monitor treatment, and support preventive measures—and it's often cited that roughly 70% of medical decisions are informed by laboratory data. The laboratory team includes the phlebotomists who put patients at ease while expertly collecting specimens, as well as MLTs, MLSs, pathologists, and other specialists who process, analyze, and interpret results from behind the scenes. Together, they keep critical information moving through the healthcare system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During Lab Week, we're proud to recognize their skill, training, and commitment to quality, and to thank them for being a dependable backbone of healthcare."

To celebrate Lab Week, MedLearn Publishing is offering an exclusive Laboratory All-Access Pass giveaway from April 13 through April 23, 2026, with the winner announced on the morning of April 24.

The Laboratory All-Access Pass is designed to support compliant coding, billing, and documentation practices through comprehensive, expert-led education. This subscription provides unlimited, 24/7 access to a robust library of laboratory resources for one low annual fee, including:

Coding Essentials for Laboratories searchable eBook

Laboratory Coding Update webcast

A Laboratory State of the Union: Protect Revenue with Due Diligence webcast

Monthly premium article: Laboratory Spotlight

Valued at $1,076, the All-Access Pass is available for $632 per year and delivers ongoing education to help laboratory teams stay compliant, reduce errors, and protect revenue.

As part of this offering, MedLearn Publishing is introducing a new, must-attend webcast: "Back to Basics: Laboratory Coding Essentials," presented by Robin Miller Zweifel, BS, MT(ASCP). This session is designed to strengthen coding accuracy, improve clean claim rates, and reduce costly denials.

Attendees will gain practical guidance on CPT® and ICD-10 coding fundamentals, charge capture best practices, and effective denial management strategies—all aimed at simplifying complex laboratory coding processes and supporting a healthy revenue cycle.

The webcast is included at no additional cost with the Laboratory All-Access Pass subscription, providing subscribers with even greater value and access to essential training.

For more information about the Laboratory All-Access Pass and giveaway details, visit MedLearn Publishing.

Media Contact

Chyann Lundy, Marketing Manager, MedLearn Media, Inc., 1 (800) 252-1578, [email protected], https://www.medlearnmedia.com/

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SOURCE MedLearn Media, Inc.