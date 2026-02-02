MedLearn Publishing Celebrates American Heart Month with an Exclusive Cardiology Coding Education Promotion for 2026

From February 1 through February 27, 2026, customers can receive 15 months of access for the price of 12 to MedLearn's Comprehensive Cardiology All-Access Pass using promo code HEART26.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of American Heart Month, MedLearn Publishing is offering healthcare professionals an exclusive opportunity to strengthen their cardiology coding and compliance expertise. This limited-time promotion is designed specifically for customers seeking comprehensive, ongoing cardiology coding education through MedLearn's subscription training resources.

From February 1 through February 27, 2026, customers can receive 15 months of access for the price of 12 to MedLearn's Comprehensive Cardiology All-Access Pass using promo code HEART26.

Cardiovascular services remain among the most complex areas of medical coding, billing, and compliance. MedLearn's Comprehensive Cardiology All-Access Pass is designed to help professionals navigate this complexity with confidence by providing on-demand education covering diagnostic cardiology, interventional procedures, electrophysiology, and evolving regulatory guidance.

What's Covered in 2026?

In 2026, cardiology organizations face important reimbursement and documentation changes that can affect claims, medical necessity, and audit outcomes. The All-Access Pass includes expert guidance on key areas such as PCI reporting and documentation expectations, physiologic assessments (FFR/iFR), and evolving interventional and peripheral coding policies—helping teams apply updates confidently and compliantly.

The pass also delivers step-by-step guidance on lower extremity revascularization (37220–37235) coding, one of the largest overhauls in the past decade. Our nationally renowned experts will provide guidance on new bundling and territory definitions, correct reporting of angioplasty, atherectomy, and stenting combinations, and how RVU realignments may influence procedure valuation and documentation strategies.

Subscription Benefits:

Instant access to comprehensive resources

CEU opportunities for multiple credentials

30% discount on print editions

Cloud-based accessibility

Time-saving search functions

Updates on added resources and events

Subscriptions tailored to team size or budget

The All-Access Pass includes expert-led webcasts, practical coding guidance, and timely updates designed to help organizations reduce risk, improve accuracy for proper reimbursement, and stay current with cardiology reimbursement changes throughout the year.

The Heart Month special runs from February 1 through February 27, 2026. To learn more or take advantage of the offer, visit MedLearn and apply promo code HEART26 at checkout.

MedLearn Media, Inc.

Based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, MedLearn Media, Inc., a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions Company, and its family of brands — MedLearn Publishing, ICD10monitor and RACmonitor — offer trusted expertise to the healthcare industry in the areas of coding, reimbursement, and regulatory compliance. MedLearn Media's industry-leading resources include online news and special reports, blog articles, print and digital books, visual charts, newsletters, webcasts, seminars, and on-demand content. For more than 30 years, healthcare organizations of all types have depended on MedLearn Media to guide them to fiscal integrity, regulatory compliance, and peace of mind.

