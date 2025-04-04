MedLearn Unveils DrugCode Pro: The Ultimate Infusion & Injection Coding Companion

MedLearn empowers professionals with a new tool, DrugCode Pro, an innovative web-based solution designed to streamline infusion and injection drug administration coding.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedLearn is proud to empower professionals with a new tool found nowhere else, DrugCode Pro, an innovative web-based solution designed to streamline infusion and injection drug administration coding. With the end of CMS Table of Drugs era in 2020, coders and charge capture specialists face escalating challenges in accurately assigning HCPCS codes, validating dosages, and ensuring compliance with CMS guidelines. Our exclusive, expertly crafted, DrugCode Pro eliminates the guesswork, reducing claim denials, compliance risks, and lost revenue while electrifying confidence in everyday operations.

An Evolutionary Fast-Track Tool for Drug Administration Coding

DrugCode Pro provides a comprehensive, easy-to-use searchable resource that simplifies coding for infusion and injection drug services. This powerful tool allows users to quickly cross-reference drug names, HCPCS codes, dosages, routes of administration, and modifier requirements (JW/JZ). With up-to-date information at their fingertips, professionals can confidently validate billing units, resolve claim denials, and maintain compliance with CMS regulations.

Five Keyways DrugCode Pro Empowers Coders and Charge Capture Specialists:

Accurate Code Assignment – Validate HCPCS codes, dosages, and administration routes with ease. Streamlined Workflow – Save time with an intuitive web-based lookup tool. Compliance Assurance – Stay current with CMS Quarterly Update files and FDA drug data. Claim Denial Resolution – Verify JW/JZ modifier requirements and Medically Unlikely Edits (MUEs). Confidence in Coding – Reduce errors and improve accuracy with reliable, real-time updates.

According to nationally renowned subject matter expert, Tiffani Bouchard, CCS, CRCR Revenue Integrity, "Professional charge capture specialists, drug administration services coders, HIM coding managers/directors, and drug administration auditing professionals have access to the lookup tool from wherever they are working (office, cubicle, remote, etc.). During their workday, whether performing charge capture or working on claim denials, they can perform the following:

Identify the dosage for a drug HCPCS code to determine or validate billing units.

Look up the common route of administration to determine the base injection or infusion drug administration code.

Check for brand vs. generic drug names (or manufacturer, where applicable) to validate the assigned code.

Verify whether the HCPCS code for the administered drug(s) requires a JW or JZ modifier.

Confirm the applicable date range for the HCPCS code to update charge capture and billing.

Explore applicable drug administration code(s) or code sets associated with the drug used.

Check for drug NDCs published by CMS to determine if a drug is packaged as single-dose/single-use."

"Many coders, charge capture specialists, and pharmacy staff have used the CMS Table of Drugs since it was published and maintained by the agency and allowed open access" states Bouchard, "These individuals have had to find other sources for their daily use. Because some resources and subscriptions can be cost-prohibitive, individuals are relying on less reliable information to monitor drug HCPCS coding and unit validation, which, in turn, increases risk and non-compliance… This resource can be used by novice and advanced professionals to quickly verify the coding associated with the administration of a drug or drugs. Allows ease of validating use of a drug HCPCS code and accuracy of assignment."

Discover the Future of Coding Today

DrugCode Pro is updated quarterly to reflect the latest CMS changes, ensuring users always have access to the most current information. By subscribing to DrugCode Pro, professionals harness a powerful companion for optimizing their workflow and achieving coding excellence.

About MedLearn Media

MedLearn is a trusted leader in healthcare coding and compliance solutions, dedicated to helping professionals navigate complex regulations with ease. Through our brands, including MedLearn Publishing, RACmonitor, and ICD10monitor, we deliver cutting-edge resources to help providers navigate complex regulatory, coding, and compliance challenges.

