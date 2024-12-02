MEDPLI Offers Custom Medical Malpractice Insurance Solutions to Healthcare Staffing Agencies Nationwide

MEDPLI, a leading independent medical malpractice insurance broker, is expanding services to help healthcare staffing companies attract and protect top talent with affordable, A-rated medical malpractice coverage. MEDPLI is developing a custom process for healthcare staffing companies that minimizes the burdens of application management, insurance carrier evaluation, and compliance with relevant state and federal legislation.

CARBONDALE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDPLI, a leading independent medical malpractice insurance broker, is expanding services to help healthcare staffing companies attract and protect top talent with affordable, A-rated medical malpractice coverage.

The U.S. Healthcare staffing industry is expected to surpass $43 Billion by 2033 as many healthcare facilities turn to contract providers as the solution to the nation's ongoing clinical workforce shortages, especially in underserved, rural communities.

In response to the physician shortage, for instance, employment demand for Nurse Practitioners (NPs) is expected to increase by 46% by 2033. Like physicians, NPs are licensed to diagnose, treat, and medicate patients independently in most states.

"As Nurse Practitioners gain more authority and scope, they treat a higher volume of patients, increasing the risk of malpractice claims. We're seeing that most medical malpractice claims against NPs are related to diagnostic care, medication management, and scope of practice. Even the best providers can be named in a lawsuit, so NPS must have comprehensive coverage," says MEDPLI CEO & Founder Max Schloemann.

MEDPLI is developing a custom process for healthcare staffing companies that minimizes the burdens of application management, insurance carrier evaluation, and compliance with relevant state and federal legislation.

While state laws vary widely regarding malpractice insurance requirements, MEDPLI's CEO Schloemann notes that the strong majority of healthcare facilities require staffing agencies to supply a Certificate of Insurance for every provider regardless of state requirements.

"Hospitals and medical facilities will not accept any additional liability exposure. We work with staffing agencies to assess and clarify the liability requirements for each pending contract. With that in mind, we will pursue the appropriate underwriting for each provider, present the best options, finalize coverage, and provide the Certificate of Insurance so the agency can move forward with the facility contract."

Healthcare staffing agencies looking to secure professional liability coverage for contract healthcare providers can contact a MEDPLI medical malpractice broker online at www.medpli.com or call 1-800-969-1339 for a custom quote.

About MEDPLI

MEDPLI is an independent insurance practice specializing in medical professional liability insurance. Through our A-rated insurance partners, we provide insurance solutions for all medical specialties in the United States. On average, we save clients over 20% on insurance premiums. Visit www.medpli.com to learn more.

"Medical professional liability insurance is extremely nuanced. MEDPLI can help staffing agencies understand these nuances whether the agency contracts Nurse Practitioners in Texas, Physician Assistants in Ohio, or Surgeons in Florida. Our laser focus on the medical professional liability insurance industry ensures accuracy and expertise on the diverse needs of any type of healthcare provider or facility in the country."

– Max Schloemann, CEO of MEDPLI

