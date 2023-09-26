Medpoint Announces Enhanced Life Sciences Talent Acquisition Focus

The expansion of its talent acquisition team was a strategic decision that will ensure the continued value and success that Medpoint provides its customers with.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medpoint, LLC, experts in Quality, Regulatory, and Clinical Affairs talent acquisition and professional services, announced today the addition of two certified healthcare recruiters to their talent acquisition team. These new capabilities will build on the track record of success in helping Life Sciences customers identify and onboard the exceptional talent needed to grow their businesses.

Medpoint has provided global talent acquisition/recruiting services to clients in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries for more than two decades. The organization has continuously demonstrated success in recruiting healthcare leaders and technical experts across quality assurance, regulatory, engineering, and clinical functions. Recent placements include VP Quality/Board Member (biologics), Quality Engineers (pharma and med device), Packaging Engineer (pharma), QC Chemist (pharma), QA Manager (med device), and Regulatory Specialist (med device).

"Medpoint's clients are constantly having to compete for top talent in all regions. Our talent acquisition/recruiting team consistently presents high-quality candidates to hiring managers in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Our recruiting customers come back to us repeatedly for support because we have a great team and we deliver." says Rich Alberti, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Medpoint.

To explore how Medpoint, LLC can help to reduce recruiting cycle times and get the right candidates in place efficiently - anywhere around the world, contact Rich Alberti ([email protected]) or Michael Stratford ([email protected]).

www.medpoint.com

About Medpoint LLC

Medpoint provides medical device, diagnostic, and biopharma clients with services actively supporting domestic and international quality assurance, regulatory affairs, clinical affairs, technical engineering, and business consulting. Our Medpoint team supports a diverse portfolio of companies including the largest global healthcare manufacturers and early-stage MedTech startups. Medpoint professional quality auditors are located across the globe to provide onsite quality audits of your entire supply chain, further ensuring the safety and effectiveness of your product manufacturing at every step of the process.

