MedPro Associates, LLC partners with Oakworks® Medical to provide sales and support for local, regional, and national distribution partners.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedPro will provide national sales coverage on behalf of Oakworks Medical, actively selling in the acute, non-acute and government markets. Oakworks Medical products are proudly made in their 91,000 sq. foot state-of-the art facility located in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, providing quick build-to-order capabilities.

Oakworks Medical offers a wide array of imaging tables, ultrasound tables, exam and physical therapy tables, patient positioning devices, and accessories, all meticulously crafted to provide cutting edge designs that balance the needs of both patient and practitioners. Oakworks Medical quality management system is independently certified to ISO 13485. Oakworks Medical is committed to identifying the needs of customers and providing cost effective solutions that meet those needs. Discover why Oakworks Medical is the choice of medical professionals around the world. For more information, visit www.oakworksmed.com.

MedPro is a national leader in contracted sales for medical manufacturers across all healthcare markets. MedPro utilizes a geographically focused enterprise sales model with teams of acute, non-acute, government and inside sales territory managers. Through longstanding relationships and collaborations between the sales team and national, regional, and local distributors, MedPro's focus is on in-servicing and building hands-on connections with the end-user. The company's mission is to maintain and grow existing manufacturer-based business while developing new business opportunities. Sales representatives are trained to initiate product demonstrations and provide clinical-level product training, in-servicing, and continued education. For more information and to view the Enterprise Map visit: www.mproassociates.com.

