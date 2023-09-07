MedQIA, WorldCare Clinical and DARC Merge to Form Voiant, LLC: A New Paradigm in AI-Driven Clinical Trial Imaging

The culmination of our merger brings together innovative technology and profound expertise and experience in clinical trial imaging, laying the foundation of our vision to become the go-to clinical trial imaging partner for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Tweet this

"As a reflection of our strong backing and support from our private equity partner, DFW Capital Partners, we have been given the opportunity and platform to build upon to execute our strategy of delivering rapid, high-quality clinical imaging endpoint data through the combination of innovation in technology and science."

Andrew White, Principal of DFW Capital Partners commented, "Jim and his leadership team, as well as all the Voiant employees, have done an outstanding job of bringing these three differentiated businesses together into one. This merger greatly enhances our therapeutic area expertise and allows us to accelerate our investments in our technology platform, people, and science, to better serve our clients."

About Voiant

Voiant is a leader in clinical trial imaging solutions, delivering global solutions to biopharmaceutical companies to help them achieve their clinical trial objectives to deliver therapies to improve human health. Additional information is available at www.voiantclinical.com.

About DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. With over $2 billion under management, the firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on outsourced business and industrial support services, and healthcare and life sciences companies. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in both building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Additional information is available at www.dfwcapital.com.

