MedReview Appoints Kevin McDonald as Chief Operating Officer

"Kevin is a visionary with a success rate to back up his bold plans, as evidenced by his remarkable track record in growing annual recurring revenue, client numbers, and client satisfaction." Tweet this

"We are very excited to bring Kevin onboard," said Young. "He is a visionary with a success rate to back up his bold plans, as evidenced by his remarkable track record in growing annual recurring revenue, client numbers, and client satisfaction."

McDonald has held executive positions in operations, client management, product strategy and business development at leading healthcare companies including HMS, Cotiviti and Discovery Health Partners. Most recently he served as Chief Growth Officer for two venture capital backed startups bringing innovative solutions to healthcare payers.

McDonald received a BA and an MBA from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and has been a featured speaker at several healthcare conferences.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management, and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and DRG clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies, and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year. For more information, please visit http://www.medreview.us.

Media Contact

Tracey Osentoski, MedReview, Inc., 248-977-0940, [email protected], www.medreview.us

SOURCE MedReview, Inc.