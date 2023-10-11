MedReview Appoints Sean Diehl as New Vice President of Account Management and Customer Service

MedReview, Inc., a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management, and quality surveillance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Diehl as Vice President of Account Management and Customer Service.
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedReview, Inc., a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management, and quality surveillance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Diehl as Vice President of Account Management and Customer Service. Diehl brings two decades of experience in healthcare revenue operations and strategic partnerships and will report to MedReview's Chief Operating Officer, Kevin McDonald.
"Sean's deep knowledge of the regulatory and payer-provider landscape, coupled with his proven expertise in client success and revenue growth and recovery, uniquely position MedReview to bring a heightened accuracy, accountability and clinical excellence to our clients," said Spencer Young, MedReview's Chief Executive Officer.
Before joining MedReview, Diehl served as Vice President of Client Delivery at Conifer Health Solutions, where he provided client executive and strategy leadership for revenue cycle management and product sales to large health systems. He was also responsible for all aspects of program growth initiatives. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Account Management at Discovery Health Systems, where he redesigned compliance and analytics protocols for greater efficiency and transparency and managed a portfolio of more than 35 health plan accounts. Diehl also spent seven years at Health Management Systems as Vice President of State Government Services
Diehl has a bachelor's of science in business accounting and information systems
from the University of Idaho, and a master's of business administration, with an emphasis on healthcare administration, from Baylor University.
About MedReview
Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year.
