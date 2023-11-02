MedReview Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Menen, to Present "A Historical Perspective of the Most Common DRG" at NHCAA Event

"Sepsis is a prime target for upcoding, and often it takes a clinical validation process and a close look at the medical record to verify whether a sepsis DRG is justified–a process that potentially results in substantial savings for the payor." Post this

Dr. Menen offers effective strategies for rectifying coding issues around sepsis and maintaining accurate billing. He will use a compelling case study to illustrate the misuse and upcoding of sepsis DRGs and demonstrate how clinical validation and claims review can ensure compliance and safeguard against coding irregularities.

"Sepsis is a severe, but not completely understood, medical condition, and a frequently coded, very high-cost DRG," said Dr. Menen. "These facts make sepsis a prime target for upcoding, and often it takes a clinical validation process and a close look at the medical record to verify whether a sepsis DRG is justified–a process that potentially results in substantial savings for the payor."

As CMO at MedReview, Dr. Menen provides clinical direction on behalf of the organization. In addition to developing innovative programs and strategic partnerships, he is ultimately responsible for ensuring programs are compliant, clinically accurate, and support both patients and clients.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year.

