MedReview Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Menen to Speak on AI in Cardiology at 34th Annual VACVPR Conference

In his session, Dr. Menen will explore how cardiologists can leverage artificial intelligence to enhance patient care through personalized medicine. Dr. Menen will discuss the impact of AI on cardiology and how the technology can improve patient outcomes through tailored treatments, remote monitoring, and enhanced clinical decision-making. Attendees will learn how AI can support improved medication adherence, better patient engagement, and overall healthcare quality and efficiency.

In addition to exploring the current uses of AI in cardiology, Dr. Menen will share insights into how these technologies can enhance the payment integrity process by ensuring accurate coding and billing.

"AI has the potential to revolutionize cardiology by providing more personalized and efficient patient care," said Dr. Menen. "Through AI, we can better understand patient needs, improve medication adherence, and ultimately support clinicians in making more informed decisions that lead to improved outcomes and higher quality care."

MedReview's CEO, Spencer Young, emphasized the company's commitment to integrating emerging technologies into its services.

"MedReview is at the forefront of exploring how AI and other advanced technologies can drive innovation in our claim selection process and DRG validation services," Young said. "Having experts like Dr. Menen on our team is key for MedReview. Our clinical expertise enables us to deliver unparalleled physician-approved payment integrity services to our clients while supporting the broader healthcare community in adopting new technologies."

To learn more about Dr. Menen's session at the VACVPR Conference, visit the conference website here.

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management, and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year. For more information, visit http://www.medreview.us.

