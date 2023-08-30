MedReview Chief Strategy Officer to Speak at Prestigious HPRI East Conference

Data mining is a powerful tool, as it can curtail claim leakage, identify new savings opportunities and improve medical loss ratios by returning claim dollars to payors. Tweet this

"Data mining is a powerful tool, as it can curtail claim leakage, identify new savings opportunities and improve medical loss ratios by returning claim dollars to payors," said Gonzales, who focuses on organizational effectiveness and oversees new client implementations for MedReview.

"Implementing MedReview's data-mining process has resulted in real savings for P3," said Wilson. "We're excited to share our story at HPRI East so that other companies can see a path to the results we have discovered."

HPRI East connects leading figures in payment integrity and revenue cycle management and is the only conference focusing on breaking down payor and provider silos. Learn more about the conference here.

To learn more about MedReview's solutions, medreview.us.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient's care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit http://www.p3hp.org.

Media Contact

Tracey Osentoski, MedReview, Inc., 248-977-0940, [email protected], medreview.us

SOURCE MedReview, Inc.