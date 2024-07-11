MedReview Names Dr. Semone Martin as Senior Director of Human Resources

"Her exemplary experience providing human resources leadership to several healthcare organizations will help ensure that our employees receive best-in-class benefits and programs while furthering our pursuit of diversity and inclusion." Post this

"Due to our year-over-year growth, we are very excited to have Dr. Martin join the MedReview team," said Spencer Young, MedReview's Chief Executive Officer. "Her exemplary experience providing human resources leadership to several healthcare organizations will help ensure that our employees receive best-in-class benefits and programs while furthering our pursuit of diversity and inclusion."

Prior to joining MedReview, Dr. Martin previously led her own HR consulting firm, Creative Visions Consulting, in addition to holding positions of increasing responsibility managing and leading human resources for Atlantic Dialysis Management Services. Her strong healthcare background, gained through her work serving as Director of Human Resources for the Daughters of Jacob Nursing and Rehab Center and Allen Healthcare Services, provides her with unique qualifications for delivering excellence to our organization.

Dr. Martin received her doctorate in management with a concentration in human resources from Walden University and MS in human resource management from LIU Brooklyn. She holds SHRM-CP certification from the Society for Human Resource Management.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies, and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year.

