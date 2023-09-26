MedReview Names Kathy Gonzales as Chief Strategy Officer

"Kathy's unmatched industry knowledge and experience will help lead us to the next evolution of payment integrity." Tweet this

"With our proprietary platform, MedReview has grown from a services company to a tech-enabled payment integrity platform. Kathy's unmatched industry knowledge and experience will help lead us to the next evolution of payment integrity," said Spencer Young, MedReview's Chief Executive Officer.

In her new position, Gonzales, a recent featured speaker at the HPRI East Congress, will work collaboratively with MedReview's executive leadership team to assess, develop, and direct company expansion strategies and drive excellence throughout the organization.

Prior to joining MedReview as Chief of Staff in 2019, Gonzales served as Vice President of Revenue Recovery at Cotiviti. Earlier in her career, she worked many years as a consultant including holding leadership roles in healthcare revenue cycle, process improvement, and organizational effectiveness with Accenture and Ernst & Young.

Gonzales has a bachelor's degree in psychology from West Chester University of Pennsylvania, and a master's degree in business administration (MBA) and Health Care Administration and Finance from Widener University.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview has been a leading provider of payment integrity, utilization management and quality surveillance services for more than 40 years. A physician-led organization with a passion for ensuring that health care claims fairly represent the care provided, MedReview provides timely independent hospital billing audits and clinical validation reviews on behalf of health plans, government agencies and Taft-Hartley organizations, saving millions of dollars for its clients each year. For more information, please visit http://www.medreview.us.

