MedShift Accelerates Growth with Significant Industry Adoption

"MedShift's Velocity has been transformative for us, significantly enhancing our efficiency by automating time-consuming manual tasks like commission calculation and financial reconciliation." Mike McDonald CFO & COO, Aesthetic Management Partners, AMP Post this

Key Features and Benefits

Enhanced Efficiency Across Teams

Introducing a digital unified commerce solution that integrates omni-channel ordering, commissioning, payment processing, inventory management, shipping, and financial reconciliation, bringing comprehensive benefits to the entire company.

Field Sales Teams: Velocity equips sales representatives with real-time data and analytics, enabling informed decisions, improved customer satisfaction, and increased sales effectiveness. Sales representatives can onboard customers and place orders in minutes, through e-commerce or a mobile device in the field.

Company Leadership: With real-time reporting and customizable report-building capabilities, Velocity provides deep visibility into critical aspects such as orders, shipments, commissions, and territory mapping. It seamlessly integrates with existing tech stacks, adding vital order-processing automation and syncing data across all systems (Financial/ERP/CRM) in real-time.

Internal Finance Department: Velocity optimizes resource utilization and automates commission calculations in real-time, accelerating order to cash. In addition, Velocity automates payment reconciliation for cards, ACH, and wires allowing the finance department to focus on strategic planning and analysis, driving better financial outcomes.

Customer Service: Velocity transforms customer service teams from order processors to order viewers, reducing workload and allowing a focus on customer interaction and support. This shift leads to cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced order accuracy, boosting customer satisfaction.

Seamless Integrations: Turn key API access to SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, Quickbooks (online and desktop), Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and others. Data normalization is a core feature of Velocity.

To learn more about how Velocity can transform your business, please visit MedShift.com.

ABOUT MEDSHIFT

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, MedShift is an emerging leader in the healthcare industry. As one of the largest and fastest-growing solution providers in the aesthetic industry, MedShift leverages technology and software as a service to drive growth and scale. The company serves various markets, including Dermatology, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, and MedSpa, through its four business lines: Specialty Device Subscription Financing, Pulse Connected Product (IoT), Velocity Technology Suite (SaaS), and the MedShift Store, an online marketplace. MedShift's mission is to drive business transformation and power sales through modern technology. The company partners with over 40 aesthetic manufacturers and distributors, offering a portfolio of 113 devices and serving over 2,600 customers.

Media Contact

MedShift, MedShift, (800) 980-0522, [email protected], https://www.medshift.com

SOURCE MedShift