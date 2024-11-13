MedShift and NewBeauty Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring BeautyPass Clinic Program to its Network of Leading Aesthetic Practices Nationwide

"With no financial burden, practices can provide their clients with premium beauty products, reinforcing their reputation for excellence and boosting client satisfaction." Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer at MedShift Post this

"Our partnership with NewBeauty is a way for us to give back and provide more value to our loyal customers," said Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer at MedShift. "With no financial burden, practices can provide their clients with premium beauty products, reinforcing their reputation for excellence and boosting client satisfaction."

The BeautyPass Clinic Program is currently an invite-only initiative for select clinics. Through this new partnership, MedShift is able to bring this unique program to its network of practices and customers, providing them with an opportunity to strengthen relationships with their clients and set them apart in their local market. NewBeauty's expertise in identifying the most innovative beauty products, ensures that participants will receive carefully selected, high-quality products aligned with the latest beauty trends.

"The BeautyPass Program is designed to help clinics deliver an elevated experience by providing access to top-tier beauty products," said Dr. Randi Boyette, Chief Marketing Officer at NewBeauty. "This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and help even more clinics enhance their client relationships and stay at the forefront of beauty trends, all without added cost."

Clinics interested in joining the BeautyPass Clinic Program can visit beautypassclinic.com.

For more information about MedShift and its comprehensive solutions, please visit store.medshift.com; medshift.com.

About NewBeauty: Founded in 2005, NewBeauty stands as the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations, and breakthrough technologies. Each issue offers readers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering them with knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for beauty news and information.

About MedShift: Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, MedShift leads the healthcare sector with innovative SaaS solutions aimed at transforming medical manufacturing. At the core of MedShift's success is its robust Software offerings, designed to empower the industry with cutting-edge tools for operational efficiency and growth. Through platforms like Velocity, a comprehensive SaaS solution, and Pulse IoT, a connected device ecosystem, MedShift leverages data and technology to enhance business performance and streamline workflows. Serving markets including Dermatology, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, and MedSpa, MedShift adds the Velocity Underwriting module to their platform to offer end-to-end solutions for device financing and online marketplaces. Partnering with over 40 aesthetic manufacturers and distributors, MedShift provides access to 113 devices, serving more than 5,000 customers globally. MedShift's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by driving business transformation through innovative software, data insights, and connectivity.

