MedShift Announces Strategic Partnership with Spark Medical Marketing, Welcoming Dr. Randi Boyette as Strategic Growth Advisor

Dr. Randi Boyette and Spark Medical Marketing bring unmatched expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Their strategic influence will be instrumental in advancing MedShift's mission and making a significant impact on our industry." Sean Shapiro, MedShift CCO Post this

"I am honored to join MedShift and to bring Spark Medical Marketing's expertise to support its mission of transforming the healthcare technology landscape," said Dr. Boyette. "Together, we will leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic insights to drive unprecedented growth and success for our customers."

A Partnership to Propel Growth and Innovation

As MedShift's official marketing partner, Spark Medical Marketing, which services over 4,000 clinics, will support MedShift customers by delivering proven strategies that drive patient engagement and clinic growth. This collaboration promises to enhance MedShift's offerings in several key areas:

-MedShift Store Expansion: Dr. Boyette will lead initiatives to expand the MedShift Store through new partnerships and additional product offerings. Medshift's online marketplace features high-quality aesthetic supplies, injectables, GLP-1s, devices, and more from top brands. Customers will benefit from exclusive programs like the MedShift Insider Rewards loyalty program, low-price guarantee, and dedicated customer service and support.

-Comprehensive Marketing Solutions: Spark will bring its expertise to MedShift customers, offering innovative digital marketing strategies to boost patient acquisition and retention through targeted campaigns and consulting support.

-Educational Resources and Training: Clinics partnering with MedShift will gain access to exclusive workshops and training provided by Spark, focusing on the latest trends in aesthetics marketing designed to help boost practice revenue and growth.

-Strategic Market Expansion and Partnerships: Dr. Boyette will spearhead efforts to identify new growth opportunities and establish strategic partnerships, adding value to the MedShift network.

-Advanced Technology Integration: With Dr. Boyette's and Spark's extensive experience in digital strategy, they help integrate AI and advanced analytics into MedShift's services, enhancing client outcomes through data-driven decision making.

A Vision for the Future

Sean Shapiro, COO of MedShift, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Dr. Randi Boyette and Spark Medical Marketing bring unmatched expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Their strategic influence will be instrumental in advancing MedShift's mission and making a significant impact on our industry."

This collaboration promises to set new benchmarks for success and innovation in the healthcare technology sector, offering MedShift's customers and partners unprecedented opportunities for growth. MedShift continues to expand its resources, ensuring customers receive the tools and support they need to thrive in the competitive aesthetics market.

For more information about MedShift and its comprehensive solutions, please visit store.medshift.com [store.medshift.com __title__ store.medshift.com]; medshift.com.

Contact: MedShift Email: [email protected], Phone: 800 980 0522

About MedShift: Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, MedShift leads the healthcare sector with innovative SaaS solutions aimed at transforming medical manufacturing. At the core of MedShift's success is its robust Software offerings, designed to empower the industry with cutting-edge tools for operational efficiency and growth. Through platforms like Velocity, a comprehensive SaaS solution, and Pulse IoT, a connected device ecosystem, MedShift leverages data and technology to enhance business performance and streamline workflows. Serving markets including Dermatology, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, and MedSpa, MedShift adds the Velocity Underwriting module to their platform to offer end-to-end solutions for device financing and online marketplaces. Partnering with over 40 aesthetic manufacturers and distributors, MedShift provides access to 113 devices, serving more than 5,000 customers globally. MedShift's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by driving business transformation through innovative software, data insights, and connectivity.

Media Contact

Alyson Mayernik, MedShift, 800-980-0522, [email protected], store.medshift.com

SOURCE MedShift