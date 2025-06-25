MedShift Continues Award-Winning Streak: Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

"We know that when we invest in our people, we're also investing in the success of our partners and customers. Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list affirms the intentional work we've done to develop a culture united by a shared commitment to excellence." – Joe Gasque, CEO, MedShift Post this

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, professional development, perks, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. MedShift is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"At MedShift, we've built a people-first culture where every team member is empowered to grow, innovate, and make an impact. Our guiding principle of "Always Be Improving" fosters a spirit of continuous learning and collaboration, driving innovation and success. We know that when we invest in our people, we're also investing in the success of our partners and customers. Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list affirms the intentional work we've done to develop a culture united by a shared commitment to excellence." – Joe Gasque, CEO, MedShift

MedShift is a technology company purpose-built to serve the needs of aesthetic and medical manufacturers and distributors. With a focus on scalability, connectivity, and operational efficiency, MedShift's core software platform, Velocity, is a modular SaaS solution designed to unify and streamline sales, finance, customer service, and operational functions. Guided by a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and shared ownership, MedShift equips its teams – and its partners – for long-term growth.

In addition to this prestigious recognition from Inc., MedShift has also earned multiple 2025 awards for innovation, leadership, and growth:

2025 Best Tech Startups in North Carolina – The Tech Tribune

– The Tech Tribune 2025 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic

2025 Noble Awards: Gold Winner for Outstanding IT Software/System – Information Technology Category

2025 Most Admired CEO | Technology Category – Joe Gasque , Charlotte Business Journal

, Charlotte Business Journal 2025 Titan Business Awards: Gold Winner – App Development (Velocity Lending App), Information Technology Category

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

To learn more about MedShift's innovative software solutions, visit MedShift.com.

MedShift is a technology company purpose-built to serve the needs of aesthetic and medical manufacturers and distributors. With a focus on scalability, connectivity, and operational efficiency, MedShift's core software platform, Velocity, is a modular SaaS solution designed to unify and streamline sales, finance, customer service, and operational functions. The Velocity platform encompasses a robust set of integrated modules, including field customer onboarding, unified commerce, payment warehousing, automated commissions, comprehensive reporting, subscription management, territory mapping, integrated shipping, Pulse IoT, Velocity lending, and an e-commerce marketplace. These capabilities are brought together in a centralized system that facilitates seamless workflows and delivers real-time visibility across essential business areas.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

MedShift, MedShift, 8009800522, [email protected], https://www.medshift.com/

