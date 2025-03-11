MedShift Launches Velocity Commissions for Shopify: Transforming Sales Territory & Commission Management

MedShift launches Velocity Commissions for Shopify, a fully integrated solution that transforms sales territory mapping and commission management—automating calculations, increasing transparency, and enhancing eCommerce efficiency.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedShift, a leading enterprise software company, is thrilled to announce the launch of Velocity Commissions for Shopify, an innovative app built under the 'Built for Shopify' designation, fully integrated into the platform to transform sales territory mapping and commission automation for North American businesses. This launch marks a key milestone in MedShift's 2025 growth strategy, expanding the Velocity Enterprise suite to capture an additional 70% of the North American eCommerce market through seamless Shopify integration.
Solving a Critical Back Office Challenge
One of the biggest pain points for companies today is managing complex commission structures, sales territories and the back office calculations. Many still rely on cumbersome spreadsheets, leading to errors, inefficiencies, and a lack of transparency for sales teams. Velocity Commissions for Shopify streamlines commission management by automating calculations upon order placement and delivering real-time earnings visibility for sales reps and leadership. It enhances eCommerce operations with automated, transparent commission tracking tailored to Shopify's ecosystem.
Key Features & Benefits
- Custom Sales Territory Mapping: Assign sales reps to specific regions, states, cities, or ZIP codes with pinpoint accuracy. Future enhancements will include global territories and predictive sales planning.
- Automated Commission Calculations: Set up dynamic commission structures that automatically calculate commission payouts based on defined sales territories and products.
- Manual Commission Adjustments: Edit existing commissions or create new ones for reps as needed, ensuring accurate payouts and flexibility for special cases.
- Flexible Commission Rules: Set commission rules as a percentage (%) or flat amount ($), customized by product category and sales team hierarchy.
- Omnichannel Commissions: Automatically track commissions for orders placed on the storefront, through customer service, or by direct sales reps.
- Real-Time Earnings Visibility: Sales team members can log in via phone, tablet, or desktop to track their earnings and commission history.
- Detailed Reports & Exporting: Filter and export commission data by time period, rep, product category, and more for seamless financial reporting.
Built for Seamless Sales Management
As a 'Built for Shopify' app, Velocity Commissions integrates natively within Shopify, eliminating the need for additional platforms or fees and unlocking access to 70% of the North American eCommerce market. With up to six levels of sales hierarchy, businesses can swiftly adapt to promotions, territory shifts, or new hires from a single, centralized system, giving admins full control over mapping and commission structures for a streamlined workflow. This launch, the first of several Shopify-compatible modules, paves the way for future integrations like Field Sales and Virtual Payments, enhancing MedShift's Unified Commerce leadership.
Transforming Sales Performance
"Velocity Commissions was built to simplify one of the most complex aspects of sales operations: territory mapping and commission tracking," said Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer at MedShift. "By automating these processes, businesses can save time, reduce errors, and give their sales teams the transparency they need to stay motivated and perform at their best."
Availability
Velocity Commissions is now available on the Shopify App Store. Businesses looking to streamline sales operations and automate commission management can try it today and experience the benefits firsthand. Visit https://apps.shopify.com/velocity-commission-maps or contact [email protected] to get started.
