MedShift Launches Velocity Commissions for Shopify: Transforming Sales Territory & Commission Management

Key Features & Benefits

Custom Sales Territory Mapping: Assign sales reps to specific regions, states, cities, or ZIP codes with pinpoint accuracy. Future enhancements will include global territories and predictive sales planning.

Automated Commission Calculations: Set up dynamic commission structures that automatically calculate commission payouts based on defined sales territories and products.

Manual Commission Adjustments: Edit existing commissions or create new ones for reps as needed, ensuring accurate payouts and flexibility for special cases.

Flexible Commission Rules: Set commission rules as a percentage (%) or flat amount ($), customized by product category and sales team hierarchy.

Omnichannel Commissions: Automatically track commissions for orders placed on the storefront, through customer service, or by direct sales reps.

Real-Time Earnings Visibility: Sales team members can log in via phone, tablet, or desktop to track their earnings and commission history.

Detailed Reports & Exporting: Filter and export commission data by time period, rep, product category, and more for seamless financial reporting.

Built for Seamless Sales Management

As a 'Built for Shopify' app, Velocity Commissions integrates natively within Shopify, eliminating the need for additional platforms or fees and unlocking access to 70% of the North American eCommerce market. With up to six levels of sales hierarchy, businesses can swiftly adapt to promotions, territory shifts, or new hires from a single, centralized system, giving admins full control over mapping and commission structures for a streamlined workflow. This launch, the first of several Shopify-compatible modules, paves the way for future integrations like Field Sales and Virtual Payments, enhancing MedShift's Unified Commerce leadership.

Transforming Sales Performance

"Velocity Commissions was built to simplify one of the most complex aspects of sales operations: territory mapping and commission tracking," said Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer at MedShift. "By automating these processes, businesses can save time, reduce errors, and give their sales teams the transparency they need to stay motivated and perform at their best."

Availability

Velocity Commissions is now available on the Shopify App Store. Businesses looking to streamline sales operations and automate commission management can try it today and experience the benefits firsthand. Visit https://apps.shopify.com/velocity-commission-maps or contact [email protected] to get started.

