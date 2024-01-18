MedShift Relaunches the MedShift Store with Customer Loyalty Rewards, Low Price Guarantee and Payment Terms

The new MedShift Store delivers the added value you expect from the aesthetic industry's largest marketplace – loyalty rewards, low price guarantee and payment terms. Post this

"The MedShift Store is an authorized and trusted reseller of a range of aesthetic products operated by a team with extensive aesthetic industry expertise, who source new revenue streams and pass on negotiated savings of the highest standard of products & services from the best manufacturers across the globe," said Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer of MedShift. "As an added benefit to our customers, we have a dedicated customer service team to ensure practices fully maximize the store's valuable benefits that are designed specifically to reduce the cost to our valued practices and put the savings back in their pocket. We proudly support practices of all sizes from newly established to multi-center with a company commitment to deliver innovative solutions."

MedShift Insider Rewards are easy to earn and rewards Insider customers with store cash back every time they shop with MedShift. Every dollar spent on the MedShift Store is worth one point, which can be collected and redeemed for discounts on future MedShift Store purchases. Furthermore, we offer payment terms, multiple payment options, and subscription pricing to best support our customers' needs.

For MedShift Store customers, the new MedShift Store delivers the added value you expect from the aesthetic industry's largest marketplace – loyalty rewards, low price guarantee and payment terms. The MedShift Store's full set of features include:

Product Partnership Expertise – With over 20 years of experience in the aesthetic and medical industry, we do the legwork for you to vet and source new revenue streams by partnering with the highest standard of products & services from the best manufacturers across the globe.

Low Price Guarantee – If you find a current lower price on an identical, in-stock item from a qualifying retailer, we will match the price.

MedShift Insider Rewards Program – The MedShift Store provides our customers with a Rewards Program that lets you earn points on all your purchases and redeem the points for discounts off your purchase.

Increased Savings – MedShift does the work for you by leveraging their buying power to pass on savings directly to you. We negotiate for you and provide the savings, benefits, value, and support a larger account would receive from a manufacturer.

Customer Service – You'll be assigned a dedicated Customer Service and Sales Team member, who will help you maximize working with MedShift either as a Device or Store Customer.

Practice Support & Education – With MedShift, you receive so much more. We have a complement of services and programs to give you expert advice and help you get more out of your Aesthetic devices and products. We connect you to the right team of experts to provide the mentorship you need to increase revenues and maximize patient results.

To learn more about the MedShift Store and how it can transform your practice, visit Store.MedShift.com.

ABOUT MEDSHIFT

MedShift, a medical technology company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is an emerging leader in the healthcare industry. MedShift is one of the largest and fastest-growing solution providers to the aesthetic industry and is differentiated by its technology and software as a service focus. The company brings opportunities to drive growth and scale to medical device manufacturers as well as individual medical providers across various markets, including Dermatology, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, and MedSpa. MedShift's business is centered around four business lines, Specialty Device Subscription Financing, Pulse Connected Product (an IoT product offering), Velocity Technology Suite (Enterprise Software as a Service), and the MedShift Store, an online marketplace featuring a range of complementary products and services that streamline the complex supply-and-demand landscape of device consumables and injectables. MedShift's mission is to drive business transformation and power sales through the use of modern technology. The company currently has partnered with over 42 manufacturers, distributors and product partners, a portfolio of 113 devices, and over 2,300 customers.

