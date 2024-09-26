MedShift Unveils Revolutionary, New Technology: Velocity Underwriting App

"We developed Velocity Underwriting to tackle a pivotal issue in the medical industry – speeding up the financing process while maintaining control and transparency." Joe Gasque, Chief Executive Officer of MedShift Post this

Key Features:

Instant Financing Solutions: Sales professionals can offer custom financing estimates instantly, with approvals processed in just 30 seconds and contracts dispatched via DocuSign within 60 seconds – removing lag time between deal submissions and approvals.

Real-Time Deal Management: Adjust pricing, monitor contract document status, and close deals directly from the field, without delays from third-party finance companies.

Automated Deal Processing: Post-deal workflows are automated, from manufacturer purchase order generation to payment execution. Get paid faster without manual intervention.

Seamless Deal Management at Your Fingertips:

Velocity Underwriting simplifies the device financing process by allowing sales professionals to handle every aspect of the deal – from initial quote to final contract – right at the point of sale. The app removes traditional delays, enabling faster approvals and empowering sales teams to meet their targets more efficiently.

Revolutionize Your Financing Process with:

Quick Approvals: No more waiting. Get approved or denied within 30 seconds.

Custom-Tailored Estimates: Adjust device price and down payments during the sale to tailor financing options to the provider's needs.

Real-Time Transparency: Track contract status, from opening to execution. Maintain full control of your deal status from anywhere.

Availability:

iOS App Store: Download now for immediate use.

Desktop Access: Visit https://medshift.app for desktop functionality.

For more information or to experience Velocity Underwriting, visit http://www.medshift.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MEDSHIFT

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, MedShift leads the healthcare sector with innovative SaaS solutions aimed at transforming medical manufacturing. At the core of MedShift's success is its robust Software offerings, designed to empower the industry with cutting-edge tools for operational efficiency and growth. Through platforms like Velocity, a comprehensive SaaS solution, and Pulse IoT, a connected device ecosystem, MedShift leverages data and technology to enhance business performance and streamline workflows. Serving markets including Dermatology, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, and MedSpa, MedShift adds the Velocity Underwriting module to their platform to offer end-to-end solutions for device financing and online marketplaces. Partnering with over 40 aesthetic manufacturers and distributors, MedShift provides access to 113 devices, serving more than 5,000 customers globally. MedShift's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by driving business transformation through innovative software, data insights, and connectivity.

