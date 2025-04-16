MedShift Unveils Velocity Advanced Reporting: Empowering Businesses with AI-Driven Insights and Data Visualization

"With advanced real-time reporting, dynamic visualization, and seamless data export capabilities, Velocity Advanced Reporting empowers our customers to unlock deeper insights and drive operational excellence across North America." Adam Walsh, CTO, MedShift Post this

Unlimited Scheduled Reports: Automate report generation on a recurring basis, ensuring stakeholders receive timely insights without manual effort.

Visual Report Charting: Transform data into dynamic visualizations such as bar charts, line graphs, and heat maps, making complex insights intuitive and actionable.

Advanced Data Exports to Any External Data Source: Seamlessly export data to external systems, integrating Velocity insights with preferred analytics tools, data warehouses, or third-party platforms for enhanced flexibility.

This module integrates seamlessly with Velocity's existing suite—Unified Commerce, Commissions, Field Sales Ordering, Virtual Payments, Shipping, Lending and Pulse IoT—syncing with enterprise systems like QBO, NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce to provide a unified view of business performance. Since its release, Velocity Advanced Reporting has achieved 100% adoption among MedShift's existing customer base, reflecting its immediate value and seamless integration into their operations.

"Velocity Advanced Reporting marks a pivotal advancement in how businesses can leverage data for strategic decision-making," said Adam Walsh, Chief Technology Officer at MedShift. "With advanced real-time reporting, dynamic visualization, and seamless data export capabilities, we're empowering our customers to unlock deeper insights and drive operational excellence across North America." Later this year, MedShift will release integrated AI into the Advanced Reporting suite, allowing users to create custom reports through simple text-based requests, enabling users to generate detailed, narrative-driven reports without technical expertise.

Velocity Advanced Reporting is now available as a subscription module within the Velocity SaaS Platform, with pricing tailored to customer needs based on data volume and reporting complexity. Businesses can explore its capabilities through a personalized demo. Visit https://www.medshift.com/contact-us/talk-to-us or contact [email protected] to learn more and get started.

MedShift, a pioneering medical technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, transforms business operations through its flagship product, the Velocity Enterprise SaaS Platform. Founded in 2015, it initially served the medical aesthetics industry—supporting manufacturers and distributors in dermatology, plastic surgery, and medspas—with innovative software. Its mission has since expanded to provide industry-agnostic tools for organizations with commissioned sales teams, Unified eCommerce needs, or connected devices, including industrial and medical suppliers and manufacturers. As the sole product, Velocity integrates sales, commerce, virtual payments, and device management into a scalable platform, driving efficiency and growth. Serving over 5,400 customers across North America, MedShift is committed to reducing industry costs and enhancing operational efficiency through cutting-edge software driven technology.

