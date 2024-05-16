MedSpeed Promotes Experienced Logistics Executive to President

It is an honor to be named President of MedSpeed. In its 24-year history, MedSpeed has changed the way the marketplace views healthcare logistics. Post this

In Crampton's nearly 20 years with MedSpeed, he has been promoted from General Manager of the Chicago operation to Director of Implementation to Senior Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer. During this period of high growth, he honed his leadership philosophy; developed MedSpeed's foundational processes; successfully scaled the organization to meet the expanding needs of MedSpeed customers and guided the MedSpeed team as they supported customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crampton's career path closely maps to the explosive growth of MedSpeed, which is 75 times larger than it was when he began his career with the company.

"MedSpeed has had an astonishing success story," said Crampton. "For me, the secret has been a culture of growth and recognition. More than 20% of our leadership and support team began their MedSpeed careers as Logistics Service Representatives (our term for drivers). This culture of possibilities has allowed our team to flourish and has led to extraordinary innovation and ingenuity."

About MedSpeed

MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of physical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 150 hub operations across 32 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com

Media Contact

Alison Huffines, MedSpeed, 1 6303795388, [email protected], www.medspeed.com

SOURCE MedSpeed